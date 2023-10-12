Mersal to Theri-7 Leo star Thalapathy Vijay movies to watch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) If you plan to watch some of the best movies featuring the Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay before his next film, Leo, here are seven highly recommended films.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this action-packed film follows an Indian Army officer on a mission to thwart a terrorist plot in Mumbai.

Also directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this social drama highlights agriculture and water scarcity issues. Vijay plays a dual role, and the film received critical acclaim.

Directed by Atlee, this film explores the life of a former police officer who tries to lead a quiet life with his daughter. However, circumstances lead him back into action.

Directed by Chimbu Deven, this fantasy-adventure film showcases Vijay as a warrior prince on a quest to save his kingdom.

A heartwarming romantic drama directed by Siddique. Vijay plays the role of a bodyguard who develops a close bond with the woman he is assigned to protect.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this political drama revolves around an NRI businessman who returns to India and gets embroiled in political turmoil.

Directed by Atlee, this film revolves around a magician and his quest for justice. The movie combines action, drama, and social commentary elements.