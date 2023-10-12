Great News For India! Shubman Gill Back In Nets For Hour-Long Session Ahead Of Pakistan WC Clash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian cricket team received some encouraging news on Thursday as Shubman Gill, who had been recovering from dengue, returned to the nets, raising hopes for his participation in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan. Despite his recovery, the decision to include Gill in the playing XI remains uncertain, considering the importance of the India-Pakistan match.

Gill, who is 22 years old, missed the team's first two ODI World Cup 2023 matches against Australia and Afghanistan. However, there is a strong possibility that he may be included in the team for the high-profile clash against Pakistan.

To ensure Gill's preparation for the crucial match, the Indian team released their left-arm throwdown specialist, Nuwan Seneviratne, in advance of the team's arrival in Ahmedabad. Gill arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium and participated in running drills and sprints under the supervision of team doctor Rizwan before heading to the practice nets.

Keeping Shaheen Shah Afridi's left-arm indippers in mind, Gill focused on tackling the 150 clicks-plus sidearm thunderbolts from the Sri Lankan specialist. He also faced the net bowlers during an extended practice session and appeared comfortable facing both throwdowns and live bowlers.

Considering that Gill's platelet count had dropped to 70,000 just a few days ago and he was hospitalized on Sunday night, his recovery has been remarkable. However, the final decision on his participation in the match will be made after a closer evaluation of his performance during Friday's practice session.

The decision to train in intense heat was intended to assess how Gill's body responds to the conditions of a day game starting at 2 pm, particularly considering his recent bout with dengue fever. Coach Rahul Dravid and the medical team will closely monitor his progress before making a final call on his inclusion in the team.