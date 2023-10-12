7 Best Horror Movies To Watch On Netflix Right Now

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Although Halloween is a few weeks away, horror films provide endless entertainment. Here are seven popular horror movies that were available on Netflix at that time

Although Halloween is still a few weeks away, horror films provide endless entertainment. Here are seven popular horror movies that were available on Netflix at that time

Directed by Mike Flanagan, this home-invasion thriller features a deaf writer who must fight to survive when a masked intruder appears at her isolated home.

Based on Stephen King's novel, this psychological horror film, directed by Mike Flanagan, follows a woman trapped in a remote cabin after a game with her husband goes wrong.

Directed by James Wan, this supernatural horror film is based on real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Directed by Ari Aster, this psychological horror film delves into a family's dark secrets and the disturbing events that unfold after the family matriarch's death.

Directed by John Krasinski, this post-apocalyptic horror thriller follows a family struggling to survive in a world inhabited by creatures that hunt by sound.

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this South Korean horror-thriller is a fast-paced zombie apocalypse film that takes place on a high-speed train traveling from Seoul to Busan.

Directed by David Bruckner, this British horror film follows a group of friends who embark on a hiking trip in the Swedish wilderness.