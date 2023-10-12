ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa Puts A Huge Score As Australian Bowlers Go Expensive

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The South Africa cricket team continued its impressive batting performance on Thursday against Australia. Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.



The Proteas had a rocking start to the ODI World Cup 2023 game thanks to Quinton de Kock. The opener did well and played the majority of the part in South Africa's first wicket 108-run partnership. Temba Bavuma was limited only to a watcher at the nonstriker end as Quinton de Kock took on the Australian bowlers.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson reveals team relied a lot on data from other sports to mark ACL recovery

Glenn Maxwell gave a breakthrough in the 20th over as Temba Bavuma was gone for 35 runs from 55 balls. Soon Rassie van der Dussen was also gone for 26 runs. Quinton de Kock also departed after scoring a well-deserved hundred.

Aiden Markram did very well as well which gave an important run-through for the Proteas in the last stages. South Africa cricket team put up 311 runs with a loss of seven wickets. Australia's bowling lineup fetched more runs on the Lucknow pitch which is often deemed slow. Glenn Maxwell doing well showcases that there is help for spinners.



The Aussies have already had a bad start to the tournament and they are looking at another struggling result. South Africa has a bright bowling lineup that might not make the same mistakes Australia did in the first inning. The Australian batting lineup will need to buckle up because chasing a 300+ score on this pitch will be a proper task