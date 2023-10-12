ODI World Cup 2023: Commentator Harsha Bhogle Unavailable For India Vs Pakistan Clash Due To Dengue

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The renowned cricket commentator, often referred to as the 'Voice of Cricket,' Harsha Bhogle, announced on Thursday that he has contracted dengue fever. As a result, he will be unable to provide commentary for the highly anticipated World Cup 2023 match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad. Bhogle shared this news through his official handle on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He expressed his disappointment at missing the India-Pakistan encounter and extended gratitude to his co-commentators and the broadcast team for taking on extra responsibilities after he withdrew during the second innings of the India vs. Australia match in Chennai due to health concerns.

Harsha Bhogle expressed his hopes to return to commentary duties for India's match against Bangladesh scheduled for October 19th in Pune. Bhogle thanked his colleagues for their support and mentioned his weakened immunity and the resulting inability to cover the India-Pakistan game.

India's dominant 8-wicket victory against Afghanistan on Wednesday, combined with their earlier win against five-time champions Australia, positions them favourably before the much-anticipated clash with Pakistan on the weekend. It will be interesting to see which way this match tilts towards on the 14th of October. With both teams well matched, this highly anticipated match has all the makings of going down to the wire and entertaining the cricket world.

