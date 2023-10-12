PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia Appointed As Conformity Assessment Body For Glass Product Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEKASI, WEST JAVA, INDONESIA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia has been appointed by the Republic of Indonesia Ministry of Industry as a conformity assessment body with certification and testing capabilities for glass products based on the following Indonesian National Standards:. SNI 15 – 1326 – 2005 Coated Safety Glass – Safety Glass for Motor Vehicles,. SNI 15 – 0048 – 2005 Toughened Safety Glass – Safety Glass for Motor Vehicles,. SNI 15 – 4756 – 1998 Aluminum Coated Sheet Glass Mirrors,. SNI ISO 25537:2011 Glass for Buildings – Silver Plated Sheet Glass Mirrors; and. SNI 15 – 0047 – 2005 Flat Glass.This appointment is based on the Decree of the Minister of Industry No. 4057 Year 2023.Through this appointment, PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia can offer SNI certification for glass products to the glass industry. All glass products sold in the Indonesian market are required to have an SNI Marking Certificate (SPPT-SNI). Accordingly, PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia is ready to assist the glass industry in Indonesia and to help improve the infrastructure in Indonesia.“This appointment shows IAPMO's commitment to continually support the industry we serve so that it becomes more advanced and can meet market needs through a responsive and transparent certification process,” said Shirley Dewi, senior vice president of PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia.“We hope that this appointment can help increase the competitiveness of national products and also increase exports.”For additional information about PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia please visit our website at .# # #PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia provides testing, inspection, training and certification services.PT. IAPMO Group Indonesia is a subsidiary of The IAPMO Group.For more information about The IAPMO Group, please visit .

