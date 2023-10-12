Designer Nikki Klugh Joins My Father, The Queen As Set Production Supervisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nikki Klugh of The Nikki Klugh Design Group

Lisa N. Alexander-"My Father The Queen" Writer, Director, Producer

My Father, The Queen Movie Graphic

CYPRESS, TX, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PrettyWork Studios announced today that Nikki Klugh of the Nikki Klugh Design Group will be the set production supervisor for their upcoming feature film,“My Father, The Queen.” The announcement was made today by the studio president, and the film's writer and director, Lisa N. Alexander .Klugh is a talented interior designer and has been featured on HGTV, Home Depot, Martha Stewart, and Good Housekeeping.She and Alexander have worked together on previous projects including a reality TV series.“Nikki's work is amazing,” proclaimed Alexander.“I've watched her create looks for her clients with varying budgets and the results are always incredible,” she said.Impressed with Klugh's design approach, Alexander was convinced Klugh could create a world in which the film's characters could comfortably fit and viewers could easily immerse themselves.When asked about working on such a project, Klugh said she was "honored to help tell this very important and impactful story."Klugh trained at the Art Institute in Albuquerque, NM, and is a professional American Society of Interior Designers and the International Interior Design Association member with 20 years of interior design experience and design certifications.The film is in preproduction and is currently crowdfunding and anticipates a release in 2024.To learn more about the film and their upcoming meet-and-greet and panel discussion please visit, .About PrettyWork Studios:PrettyWork Studios brings together diverse experts and talent to help tell amazing stories-whether they are for the big or small screen. PrettyWork Studios is Black woman-owned and focuses on telling stories that explore the many facets of Black culture and other BIPOC concerns. Learn more at

Lisa Alexander

PrettyWork Creative

+1 832-877-1900

email us here