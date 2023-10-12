NAIPO And O'yeet Present At 2023 Trade Shows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NAIPO Massage Rocking Chair debuts at HKTDC

O'YEET Home Fitness Line

After a successful IFA Berlin, NAIPO and O'Yeet will be presenting new massager and home fitness products at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (HKTDC).

SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NAIPO, one of the world's leading massager companies, participated in the prestigious IFA Berlin expo from September 1 to 5, 2023. The consumer electronics company made its first appearance at a trade show in Europe since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It displayed its popular“Family Care” massage products alongside the“Home Fitness” line of its sub-brand O-YEET.On the heels of a successful event, the Shenzhen-based company will be presenting a bit closer to home at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (HKTDC). This expo will take place from October 13 to 16 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.NAIPO and O'YEET will have booths at locations 1A-F14 and 1B-A13 in Hall 1. The Hong Kong Electronics Fair presents an opportunity for NAIPO to continue to make inroads in the global market, and it will be unveiling several exciting new products. NAIPO products are designed to promote“Family Care,” an ethos that helps members of all age groups“Find Well-being.” These products are particularly popular among the 35+ age demographic, including parents and grandparents.One product making its debut will be the NAIPO Massage Rocking Chair-a modern twist to traditional massage chairs. Unlike the bulky, outdated models, this visually appealing wooden chair seamlessly blends comfort and style. Gone are the days of clunky massage furniture; the NAIPO Massage Rocking Chair is sleek, contemporary, and designed to complement any living space.NAIPO previously introduced the O'YEET sub-brand to offer professional-grade massage guns to those at the peak of physical performance. These O'YEET massage guns-such as the NEX Pro and the NEX Mini-were designed by NAIPO's R&D team to meet the demands of the many NAIPO customers who are younger athletes requiring state-of-the-art equipment. These massage guns are a hit with Generations Y and Z (the Zoomers and the Millennials); the O'YEET reliance on the latest fitness trends and techniques makes the products must-haves among those squarely in the important 18-35 age demographic.Since the world of physical health and well-being goes well beyond post-workout massages, O'YEET is launching several new products in a“Home Fitness” line that augment its reputation as a world-class fitness brand. These include an innovative at-home treadmill, body weight scales, and shaker cups.NAIPO hopes to meet many buyers in the health and wellness industry so that it can continue its long-term mission to help people all over the world“Find Well-being.” Visitors to the NAIPO booth will have the opportunity to win one of two giveaway prizes, including the popular NAIPO MG-01 Mini Massage Gun .About NAIPOFounded to satisfy growing consumer demand for health and wellness, NAIPO develops affordable massage products that soothe the body, mind, and spirit. In today's fast-paced modern world, NAIPO's products ease stress without taking up the precious resources of time and money. NAIPO is constantly conducting market research and soliciting customer feedback to further its commitment to developing industry-leading massage and relaxation products. NAIPO pairs traditional and contemporary therapy methods with modern technologies to produce affordable, comfortable, and reliable massage products that help people of all ages and lifestyles“find well-being.” The company's website can be found at . O'YEET products can be found at .

