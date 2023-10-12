New Family Harmony Roadmap Transforms Parent-Child Relationships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur and father, Mike Koenigs, announced his endorsement today for the new Family Harmony Roadmap system created by mother-daughter duo Dana Weinberger and Ariel Cipoletta. This 7-step process guides families from breakdown to breakthrough, equipping parents and children with tools to radically shift family dynamics from disharmony to harmony.After decades of disconnect in her own family, driven entrepreneur Dana had a wake-up call and embarked on a personal development journey that transformed her parenting approach. Her daughter Ariel overcame childhood learning disabilities and friction with her mother to graduate with honors from NYU and Columbia, becoming an occupational therapist.Combining their hard-won expertise, Dana and Ariel designed the Family Harmony Roadmap to help families shortcut the long path to harmony that they endured. Tailored strategies empower kids to self-advocate and help parents become more present. In just months, families can reimagine harmony versus years of discord.The 7 steps in the Family Harmony Roadmap are:- Engage - Identify core issues and envision your ideal future- Learn - Assess communication styles- Empower - Play to strengths and reduce friction- Agree - Implement personalized strategies- Energize - Establish shared goals with roadmaps- Breakthrough - Track progress with feedback- Celebrate - Appreciate gains and enjoy outcomesWith new understanding and customized tactics, families rapidly transform discord into harmony. Koenigs highly recommends the Family Harmony Roadmap to fellow entrepreneurs struggling with family disconnection. Harmony at home fuels productivity and health in all areas of life.Listen to the full interview with Dana and Ariel HERE.Make family harmony a priority and watch your whole life flourish. The future you will thank you!

