Shipthrifty And Ucanpack Announce Strategic Partnership To Improve Military Care Package Shipping

ShipThrifty and UCanPack's Partnership is allowing organizations and corporations to both personalize and optimize their military care package shipping process.

- Michelle WilliamsonFOREST LAKE, MN, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ShipThrifty, a frontrunner in simplified shipping solutions, proudly announces its game-changing partnership with Ucanpack, a leader in custom packaging solutions proudly made in the USA. This collaboration offers branded boxes, allowing organizations and corporations to both personalize and optimize their military care package shipping process .In recent years, many organizations and individuals have turned to the USPS's free flat-rate boxes for sending care packages to military personnel stationed overseas. However, with the costs of flat-rate shipping, it can become a pricey venture, often reducing the number of care packages that can be sent.ShipThrifty's innovative online discount shipping , which is supported by military nonprofit organizations across the nation, showcases how using customized boxes can save up to $8 per package compared to traditional flat-rate boxes. The partnership website facilitates easy ordering of these branded boxes, providing an affordable and more personalized alternative.But this partnership isn't just about saving money. It's also about showing support. Corporations now have the unique opportunity to sponsor the purchase of boxes, displaying their logo as a token of their commitment to our troops. This initiative not only aids organizations in sending more care packages but also fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility towards those serving our nation."Sending care packages to our troops is a gesture of immense love and respect. We believe in amplifying this gesture by making the process more affordable and personal," says Michelle Williamson, Co-Founder of ShipThrifty, "Our partnership with Ucanpack is a significant stride in that direction."Anish Patel, a representative of Ucanpack adds, "Branding is powerful. It's not just about a logo on a box; it's a stamp of solidarity, support, and honor for our military personnel. We're thrilled to join hands with ShipThrifty in this meaningful endeavor."To learn more about this partnership and the revolutionary shipping solution it offers, or to place an order for branded boxes, visit .About ShipThrifty: Founded with a commitment to streamline and simplify the shipping process, ShipThrifty has grown to become a leading innovator in the world of online package delivery. Recognizing the challenges faced by patriotic Americans eager to send care packages to deployed service members, ShipThrifty has worked tirelessly to devise cost-effective, user-friendly solutions.Since 2018, ShipThrifty has transformed the way organizations and individuals send military care packages . Through the integration of cutting-edge technology, unparalleled customer support, and a profound respect for our nation's military, we're committed to ensuring that every care package sent is not only affordable but also reaches its intended recipient in a timely and efficient manner.Our passion goes beyond mere shipping; it's rooted in the gratitude we feel for our troops and the dedication we have to connecting them with the support of their homeland. As we continue to evolve and expand our services, our mission remains steadfast: to bridge the distance between home and overseas duty, one care package at a time.For more information, visit .About Ucanpack: Ucanpack, founded in 2020, is a packaging & shipping supplies company located in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area. We design, print, and manufacture a range of packaging supplies for various end-user applications. More than just a tech e-commerce company, we offer instant quotes, low minimums, and quick turnaround times. As a packaging manufacturer with years of industry experience and infrastructure, we are big enough to deliver and small enough to care.

