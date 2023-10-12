Haines Watts Gears Up For Growth With Appointment Of New Board Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Board members (L-R) Matthew Bracher, Stephen Lucey, Donna Bulmer and Ben Loveday.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Haines Watts is delighted to announce its new board with the appointment of a new Group Chairman, Group Managing Partner and two new non-executive Directors this week. The change comes as the group takes the opportunity to re-focus its nationwide network of practices to meet its growth aspirations.Matthew Bracher, Regional Managing Partner in the South West, and Ben Loveday, Regional Managing Partner in the South East, both join the board as non-executive directors. Alongside these appointments, Stephen Lucey, Managing Partner, Cardiff has been appointed Chairman, and Donna Bulmer, Regional Managing Partner in the North, becomes Group Managing Partner.The new appointments were announced at the annual partner workshop held in Birmingham, where partners came together to plan the future strategy for the Group.Haines Watts has a unique ownership structure with its nationwide network of owner-managed practices operating under the Haines Watts group. It means that it can take advantage of a group growth strategy driven by scale, as well as infrastructure, technology, and service benefits. At the same time, the practices have the autonomy offered by operating in their local communities.Donna Bulmer, Group Managing Partner, says:“I'm delighted that Matt and Ben are joining the Haines Watts board. They have a depth of experience which is drawn from long-standing careers developing their own practices. We now have a strong and trusted leadership in place who will inspire our network of partners as we move into a period of growth and opportunity.”Matthew Bracher says:“I'm extremely pleased to join the board. It's an exciting time and I look forward to harnessing the knowledge and skills from across the network to allow us to meet our growth aspirations and importantly deliver every day for our clients.”Speaking of his appointment, Ben Loveday says:“The Haines Watts brand sets itself apart with a values-led approach to business. An example of this are the relationships we have across the network which are crucial to the success of our business as a whole, as well as our client base of entrepreneur-led businesses.”Donna Bulmer continued:“The Haines Watts Group is primed to move forward to deliver our growth ambitions. The market undoubtedly presents challenges, however, I'm extremely confident that we have the right skills and resources on the Group board which will ensure that we're able to take advantage of opportunities and meet any challenges as they arise.”***ENDS***For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, kindly reach out to: Becky Blackmore, Group Engagement and Communications Manager, Haines Watts:About Haines WattsHaines Watts was founded in 1930 and is a UK top 20 firm of chartered accountants and business advisors with over 40 offices throughout the UK and employs over 1000 people. However, we are more than just an accountancy firm, we are known for the personal touch when it comes to helping aspirational owner-managed businesses go from strength to strength, and we pride ourselves on being the“business people, for people with a business”.Website:LinkedIn:

