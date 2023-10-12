Northstar Law Group, P.S. Recognized In Best Of South Sound Awards For Estate Law

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTH SOUND, WA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Demonstrating excellence and commitment to clients, NorthStar Law Group, P.S. is proud to announce it has been recognized in the Best of South Sound 2023 awards in the category of Estate Law.This annual event honors the outstanding achievements of local businesses, drawing attention to their unwavering dedication and service to the South Sound community. Being acknowledged in these distinguished awards showcases NorthStar Law Group, P.S.'s consistent delivery of top-tier legal services, especially in the field of estate law."We're grateful to be recognized in this year's Best of South Sound awards,” says attorney Christopher T. L. Brown, Principal and CEO of NorthStar Law Group, P.S., "Our team strives to provide diligent service, and it's heartening to see our efforts resonate with the community." Mr. Brown can be found volunteering his time in the South Sound area educating residents about upcoming changes to the law and how they can protect themselves. He prides himself on being directly available to NorthStar's clients and the community.NorthStar's acknowledgment is a nod to its steady and consistent work in the legal landscape of the South Sound region. It stands as a reminder of the firm's dedication to its clients and community.For further information about NorthStar Law Group, P.S. and its range of legal services, feel free to visitAbout NorthStar Law Group, P.S.NorthStar Law Group, P.S. provides quality legal services in the areas of business law, international mergers and acquisitions, estate planning , intellectual property law, tax law and contracts. With the over thirty years of combined legal experience of its founders, Christopher T. L. Brown and Yuan“Ruth” Qi, NorthStar Law Group, P.S. assists businesses and individuals in the Pacific Northwest and beyond to work through the complexities of international enterprise and achieve favorable and positive outcomes in a cost-effective manner. NorthStar Law Group, P.S. also provides Will and Trust preparation services to help business owners integrate personal wealth and asset management into their overall business goals.

