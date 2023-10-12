Nugs Introduces Multiple Tech Advancements To Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

nugs's latest innovations round out a comprehensive list of quality upgrades to the listening and viewing experience for fans

- Brad SerlingSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- nugs , the leading platform for live concert streaming, has announced the introduction of a series of technological advancements designed to enhance user experience and provide continued best-in-class service to fans. New to the platform are innovations including a completely redesigned Web Player, personalized Queue functionality and Picture-in-Picture for video consumption – all representing critically important requests from the fanbase.“We are always looking for ways to boost the nugs experience for our users,” said Brad Serling, founder and CEO.“These new features are just the latest step in our commitment to providing fans with the best possible way to enjoy live music, and we are proud to have developed these solutions to address our valued audience's requests.”The newly launched features include:-New Desktop / Web Player: Fully redesigned to provide a best-in-class user experience for fans seeking the ultimate at-home concert on larger screens. The core mission behind this new feature was to deliver a stable, high-fidelity audio and video player experience that exposes the perfect mix of the live music fans love, personalized recommendations for content discovery, and the latest and greatest of just-released live music.Additional optimizations include:- Users can now 'Follow Artists' via the Web Player, ensuring they never miss their bands' latest shows when they hit the platform.- The option to discover the depth and breadth of the nugs live music catalog via the new“Trending for You” recommendations. nugs will nowshare more of the music fans love from its archives, in addition to prompting exposure to new artists based on users' listening habits.- The ability to save favorite shows to the My Library section. Eliminating the need to search for those special shows, a simple click will nowconveniently save and provide easy access to those favorite moments.- Users can now add Show Reviews via the Web Player and help their community of like-minded music fans understand what's so special about each show.-Queue Functionality: Fans can now easily create their own unique queue of live tracks to suit their daily needs, for anything from a workout to a road trip. A simple set of actions allows for the ability to set and forget the latest shows from favorite bands or create a completely new custom queue of tracks. Songs in the queue are played as they are added, creating an ideal, personalized listening experience in real-time.-Picture-In-Picture: Picture-in-picture playback is now available in the nugs mobile app. Users now have an uninterrupted experience while watching live concerts and video-on-demand, even when multitasking, emailing, texting, etc.-Live Audio Streaming: In addition to live video streaming, nugs now supports live audio streaming in real-time so that fans can tune in via nugs when attending a show isn't possible. Live Audio Streaming is free and only requires a registered account to tune-in. Participating artists have included marquee talent like Widespread Panic, Billy Strings and Bob Weir & Wolf Bros.-Subscriber Exclusive Livestreams – nugs has proven to provide a game changing experience when it comes to watching live concerts in real-time, and as such, has put together an amazing roster of artists that have participated in the program. From Billy Strings and Goose, to Metallica and The Black Keys, to The Disco Biscuits, The Tedeschi Trucks Band and Billy & The Kids, there is something to suit everyone's taste. For no additional cost to a subscription, no other platform is providing this kind of live music experience in terms of value, with HD & 4K formats as the standard.-Full Concert Video for Subscribers – nugs continues to build out its full concert video on-demand catalog, with support in the new web player, mobile apps, and AppleTV, with HD & 4K formats as the standard.-CarPlay & Android Auto: nugs artists can be enjoyed seamlessly from your automobile, with full support for iOS and Android devices now available.Combined with its industry-leading high-definition video and immersive 360 Reality Audio, this latest technology provides nugs users with an elevated music experience – and the only one of its kind for live music. Currently, the nugs catalog features exclusive concerts from the world's largest touring artists including Pearl Jam, Dead & Company, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, and Billy Strings, amongst many others; 700+ SVODs (subscriber videos on-demand), full-concerts and rockumentaries spanning five decades; and audio spanning seven decades of music across multiple genres. Live music fans can experience all that nugs offers with a 7-day free trial. The subscriber exclusive livestreams are only available to paid subscribers.###About nugsFounded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music, nugs has evolved into the leading live music platform for the largest touring artists in the world. Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Phish, Jack White, Dead & Company and many others distribute official recordings of every concert they play through nugs. The streaming service is the only one of its kind dedicated to live music. A free 7-day trial is available. nugs also offers livestreams, downloads, CDs, and more, to deliver exclusive live content to millions of fans daily. The nugs streaming catalog is available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, CarPlay, Sonos, BluOS, and browser players.

