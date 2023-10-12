Stephen Arnold Music Underscores Its Unique Vision For Sonic Branding In AI-Assisted Creative Reel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stephen Arnold Music showcases its sonic branding expertise in new showreel.

Studio showcases its innovative sonic branding for major brands in anime-style showreel created in part with machine learning.

- Chad Cook, President, Stephen Arnold Music

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Underscoring its mastery of one of the most powerful forms of consumer engagement, Stephen Arnold Music has produced a new creative reel combining cutting-edge sonic branding with dazzling, AI-generated animation. Created in association with transmedia company Elevate Pictures, the short piece integrates the studio's work for leading brands into the story of a young woman who is taken out of her morning routine and transported to a surreal world of sonic immersion and brand audio.

View the creative reel here: .

“We wanted to present Stephen Arnold Music and sonic branding in a new light,” says Chad Cook, the studio's president.“We were after something that would demonstrate our creativity across diverse industries in a way that's both instantly familiar and incredibly progressive.”

Although the visuals have the colorful, stylized look of Japanese anime, it was produced by processing imagery of a live actress, shot on green screen, through a generative AI engine.“We worked closely with Elevate Pictures to develop a story that shows how sonic branding influences our lives in more ways than we realize,” explains Stephen Arnold Music director of brand strategy Russell Boiarsky.“Brands use audio strategically to connect with consumers across touchpoints from marketing and advertising to content, apps, technology and product sonification. We're raising awareness of that in an engaging, playful way.” The soundtrack is composed entirely from Stephen Arnold Music's wide-ranging client work.

A variety of AI tools were used to capture the actress's image, place her in different 3D environments and show her from a range of perspectives. The results look a lot like traditional anime, only the animators had more control over design and aesthetics and could produce results much faster and more economically.“We're still learning about the possibilities of this process,” explains Elevate Pictures Jeremy Hughes.“It gives us more creative freedom by allowing us to do things we couldn't do before. It doesn't replace traditional animation, but it's an exciting, new tool.”

The reel features Stephen Arnold Music's sonic branding work across a broad array of industries such as entertainment, broadcast, gaming, news, experiential, advertising, and many more.“It does more than showcase our work, it demonstrates our creativity and expertise, and our unique position in the sonic branding industry,” says Cook.“It shows how our company brand has evolved and where we're headed.”

About Stephen Arnold Music:

Often referred to as the most-heard, least-known composers in the world, Stephen Arnold Music's creativity is experienced every day in more than 500 million homes worldwide. Based in Dallas, Texas, The World Leader In Sonic Branding® has 30 years of success delivering impactful, brand-defining music that makes a difference for today's top content creators, networks, cable channels, television stations, digital media outlets, experiential, film, production companies, corporations and advertising agencies. With multiple Emmys, Promax Gold, ADDY and MUSE awards to their credit, Stephen Arnold Music's specialized approach and commitment to the power of sonic branding, research, state-of-the-art production and unparalleled customer service is at the core of its promise. Stephen Arnold Music continues to set the creative bar in a highly competitive content landscape. For more information, please visit

