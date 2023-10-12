Ncloud Integrators And TSIA Lead Session On“Breaking The Silos” During TSIA World ENVISION Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

POWELL, OH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- nCloud Integrators, a leading software implementation and strategic consulting firm focused on Customer Success, Customer Support and Professional Services, will lead an interactive session with The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA ) on“Breaking the Silos: Best Practices for Aligning Professional Services, Customer Success, and Customer Support Resources & Processes” during the TSIA World ENVISION Conference Oct. 16-18, 2023.A survey was conducted in September 2023 with leaders in professional services, customer success and customer support to gain further understanding of the current state of post-sale services convergence. During their session on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m., Bo Di Muccio, Distinguished VP, Professional Services Research, TSIA, and Brian Hodges, CEO and Co-Founder of nCloud Integrators, will discuss the results of this survey as well as leading-edge best practices for sharing resources, data, and integrated delivery processes to support the trend of converging services organizations.This session is an extension of topics outlined in a recent white paper released by TSIA and nCloud Integrators entitled,“Successfully Navigating the Changing Priorities of Professional Services: A Fresh Look at Services Convergence During Times of Economic Uncertainty.” The white paper can be downloaded via TSIA's membership portal or by visiting .About nCloud IntegratorsnCloud Integrators can help you define what customer success means for your business. Every year, nCloud's team of experts assists hundreds of customers in building or improving their customer journeys through executive-level strategic services and technical implementation expertise. For details on nCloud's services and decades of software industry services experience, visit ncloudintegrators .

