Leoforce Introduces Enhanced Score Detail Feature In Arya's Candidate 360

Unveiling the new Score Details feature in Arya's Candidate 360 for unprecedented candidate compatibility insights.

RALEIGH, NC, US, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Following the successful launch of Arya's Candidate 360, a recruiter-centric powerhouse that provides a comprehensive 360-degree view of a candidate's professional journey, Leoforce, a pioneering HR tech company, is proud to announce an exciting addition to the Candidate 360 suite. In addition to offering deep insights into candidate compatibility based on various parameters, including culture fit and job alignment, this latest enhancement revolutionizes sourcing efficiency and equips recruiters to make quicker, more informed hiring decisions.Overview of Score Details FeatureThe innovative Score Details feature harnesses Arya's robust AI and talent intelligence capabilities to deliver a comprehensive explanation and analysis of a candidate's resume, along with the score Arya assigns to that profile concerning the specific job it's sourced for. Simply put, the new Score Details tab demystifies how and why a candidate received a particular score in relation to the role.The Score Details tab replaces the previous Candidate Intel tab in Arya's Candidate 360, offering not only precise information on why Arya assigned a particular score but also a concise summary of a candidate's professional and educational qualifications, a thorough analysis of skills, experience, industry, role, company, occupation, and education.Ipsita Debnath, Leoforce's Product Marketing Director, believes that the Score Details feature will be a game-changer in terms of sourcing efficiency. "The Score Details feature provides recruiters unparalleled insight into a candidate's suitability for a specific role, accelerating the sourcing process and allowing recruiters more time to engage with candidates."Benefits to RecruitersThis latest enhancement to Arya's capabilities offers numerous advantages:−Score Details leverages Arya's powerful AI and talent intelligence capability to deliver a detailed explanation of how a candidate's score was calculated and provides specific data insights into candidate compatibility with a particular role.−Enhanced transparency and visibility into the criteria Arya uses to assign scores.−An improved recruiter experience with a new intuitive design.−Empowering recruiters with the vital data to make informed shortlisting or rejection decisions in seconds, saving valuable time and resources.−Enabling recruiters to personalize candidate outreach by providing relevant information about candidate history, and what makes them a good fit for the new role - ultimately driving better responses and recruiting outcomes.Arya's advanced AI has been continuously learning and evolving for over a decade, revolutionizing how recruiters source top talent. The introduction of the Score Details tab in Arya's Candidate 360 cements Arya as the industry's premier all-in-one sourcing solution.ABOUT ARYA BY LEOFORCEArya is the only AI-sourcing platform leveraging people intelligence and predictive analytics to deliver cutting edge solutions that streamline the recruiting, hiring, and job search process and accurately match people, jobs, and companies based on deep compatibility. For more information, .

