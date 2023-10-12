Avalon Golf Fall '23 Release: The Players Golf Jogger Pant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Players Golf Joggers

- Mike Atman - Founder, Avalon Golf CoLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Avalon Golf, a leading Men's Golf Apparel Brand, is excited to announce the introduction of its newest golf pant, The Players Golf Joggers. With the addition of this new collection, Avalon Golf boasts the largest selection of golf jogger pants in the industry with 4 distinct styles available in over 15 colors.Players Golf Jogger :Avalon Players Golf Joggers offer a modern take on men's golf pants - providing a stylish, athletic and fashion forward look. These ultra-premium pants blend elements from joggers with golf pants and feature tailored legs that taper from the knee down to the ankle. The jogger design is highlighted at the ankle with side zippers and a half elastic back that will cuff at the ankle. Additional highlights include:Expertly Tailored:The importance of a modern athletic fit in our golf joggers line has always been critical. The Players Jogger are no exception – they're cut as a slim-fit golf pant that provides a sophisticated, clean look for the athletic golfer. Available with 4 inseam options to ensure for the perfect length.Performance Polyester Fabric:We sought the perfect golf pant fabric but unfortunately couldn't source a material that met our demands. We decided to design our own unique polyester blend and are confident it's going to be a customer favorite. The Avalon Performance Polyester used in our Players Jogger Pants is a soft yet durable & stretchy fabric that wicks moisture. This lightweight material helps regulate body temperature and can be worn on both hot and cool days, features easy care technology and includes a UPF 40+ rating to help block harmful UV rays.Durable Construction:The Performance Polyester used in The Players Golf Joggers was constructed as a durable fabric that is built to last. We've parlayed this with advanced sewing techniques and double stitched all stress points on the pants to ensure for longevity.Functional Beyond the Golf Course:The Avalon Players Golf Jogger Pants are not limited to the golf course. They seamlessly transition to other casual settings beyond the 19th hole, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. They also feature 4 pockets, including a back zippered pocket.Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good:We have meticulously designed these pants to be as stylish as they are functional. The modern silhouette, sleek color options & tailored fit ensure you'll be the best looking one on the course.The Avalon Players Golf Jogger Pants are available for purchase immediately in our Golf Joggers Shop . Choose from 3 colors, 5 waist sizes and 4 inseam lengths.About Avalon Golf:Avalon is an American based Men's Golf Apparel Brand that focuses on Golf Joggers, Shorts, Shirts, 1/4 Zips, Belts & Accessories. Our expertly tailored line of golf apparel is positioned towards fashion conscious golfers who seek a modern on-course look & appreciate high-quality goods. We incorporate style, performance & comfort into all apparel & back them using the finest materials, exceptional craftsmanship & superior attention to detail.

Karl Johnson

Avalon Golf Co



Avalon Players Golf Jogger