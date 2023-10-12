Rick Shapiro Selected As A 2023 President's Award Winner By The National Board Of Trial Advocacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Richard N. (Rick) Shapiro of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp has been selected as a recipient of the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) 2023 President's Award.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The personal injury law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp is proud to announce that Richard N. (Rick) Shapiro has been selected as a recipient of the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) 2023 President's Award . Although many nominations were submitted from across the country, Rick was just one of eight attorneys chosen by the prestigious National Board which certifies civil trial attorneys across the U.S.The NBTA noted that:“Outside of being a trial attorney, Richard N. Shapiro became a prolific American inventor holding 19 U.S. patents, several foreign patents and having licensed his folding handle design to Radio Flyer wagons and obtained another patent license with a European-based group for a folding baby stroller. As an American author, he's been published in the legal field in one of West's treatises, but also has written three other books, and one of his suspense thrillers was a No. #1 bestseller on Amazon in 2015.”The President's Awards began in the Fall of 2021 as an initiative by the NBTA to recognize exceptional and noteworthy work. Award winners represent the gold standard of what a board-certified legal specialist should be.Rick focuses his practice on personal injury and wrongful death law. After meeting the stringent criteria and undergoing peer-reviewed testing, he earned NBTA Board-Certification as a Civil Trial Advocate in 2000. He has litigated injury cases throughout the eastern United States in his three-decades-long career.As a trial attorney, he has successfully won client appeals before the Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina Supreme Courts, as well as before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. He has lectured to attorneys on various legal issues before the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, American Association for Justice, and other legal organizations. He has co-authored a treatise on railroad health and safety, published in Am. Jur. Trials.Rick received his J.D. from George Mason University School of Law and his bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland. He is recognized as a Virginia“Super Lawyer” by Thomson Reuters and is listed among the“Best Lawyers in America” by U.S. News & World Report.About Shapiro, Washburn & SharpSince 1985, the lawyers with Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp have focused exclusively on plaintiff's personal injury law. In fact, the firm's motto is“All We Do is Injury Law.” This laser focus on injury law is one of the reasons why the firm has earned a reputation as one of the best personal injury law firms in Virginia . The firm's primary office is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with client meeting facilities throughout Hampton Roads, specifically Norfolk, Hampton, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Rick can be reached at (833) 997-1774 or through our website at .

