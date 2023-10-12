Global Military Cybersecurity Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The military cybersecurity market is projected to reach $17.9 billion by 2027, with a 7.8% CAGR, as per TBRC's "Military Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2023."

Military cybersecurity market expands due to rising cyberattacks. North America leads the military cybersecurity market share. Key players: Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Booz Allen Hamilton, ManTech International, Cisco Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems.

Military Cybersecurity Market Segments

.By Type: Defensive Cybersecurity, Offensive Cybersecurity

.By Platform: Hardware, Service, Software

.By Security Type: Network Security, Cyber Threat Intelligence, IT Infrastructure, Logistics And Operation Security, Training Services

.By Solution: Threat Intelligence And Response Management, Identity And Access Management, Data Loss Prevention Management, Security And Vulnerability Management, Unified Threat Management, Enterprise Risk And Compliance, Managed Security, Other Solutions

.By Application: Ground Force, Air Force, Marine Force

.By Geography: The global military cybersecurity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Military cybersecurity refers to a collection of actions, procedures, and tools to safeguard sensitive information and computer systems, networks, data, and programs from harm, attacks, and unauthorized access. These cyber security operations are carried out to safeguard data, networks, net-centric capabilities, and other designated systems by spotting, identifying, and responding to intrusions on social networks.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Military Cybersecurity Market Trends And Strategies

4. Military Cybersecurity Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Military Cybersecurity Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

