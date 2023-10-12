Peruvian Gastronomy Featured During New York City Wine & Food Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global culinary epicenter Peru showcases its unique cuisine to an international audience during NYCWFF's“Signature Pier Parties” and“Grand Tasting.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S., October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 16th annual New York City Wine & Food Festival (NYCWFF) attracts the finest culinary offerings from all around the globe, and this year, that includes a large selection of Peruvian cuisine. Seven Peruvian restaurants will have a special place during the festival's“Signature Pier Parties” at the Intrepid Museum Oct. 12 - 15, and the country's gastronomy will also be part of the“Grand Tasting” on Pier 76 in Hudson River Park Oct. 13 - 15.“With Peru's participation in NYCWFF, we are opening doors to new opportunities for promotion, cultural exchange, and economic growth,” said Bernardo Muñoz, Commercial Counselor for the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) in New York.“This will raise awareness of Peruvian cuisine on the international stage and solidify our position as a top-tier culinary destination.”These events will showcase Peru as an incredible destination for food enthusiasts who want to enjoy the best the world has to offer. After winning the World Travel Awards' World's Leading Culinary Destination for the 10th time in 2022 and earning the top spot in the World's 50 Best Restaurants, Peru is now considered a new global culinary epicenter.This year's NYCWFF offers Peru a chance to further share its rich culinary diversity with the world, as well as foster valuable connections with other global players in the food industry. With more than 80 activities lined up for the weekend, including tastings, demonstrations, workshops, and events led by renowned chefs, food experts, sommeliers, and culinary enthusiasts, NYCWFF will be a valuable opportunity for all foodies to get up close with the top brands in the food, beverage, and entertainment industry.ABOUT PROMPERÚThe Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) mission is to position Peru globally by promoting its image, tourist destinations, and value-added export products to contribute to the sustainable and decentralized development of the country.

Khy Labri

LLYC

