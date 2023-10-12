Advantage Technologies Unveils The Future Of Fax: AI-Driven Intelligent Fax Processing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage Technologies, a leading innovator in business intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Intelligent Fax Processing Solution. This product is set to transform the way businesses handle fax communications and document automation, providing a seamless and intelligent approach to data extraction, classification, and routing.
What is Intelligent Fax Processing?
Intelligent Fax Processing Solution uses advanced AI-powered OCR and supervised machine learning to quickly recognize and extract data from a variety of document types with as few as one sample.
This accelerates time-to-value for business processes and workflows, including invoices, mortgage applications, claims, contracts, records, mail, background checks, and other important transactions.
Why use Intelligent Fax Processing?
- Advanced Classification & Routing: Categorize and route incoming faxes with our intelligent classification system. Streamline document management processes and ensure timely delivery to the right departments.
- AI-Driven Intelligent Data Extraction: Eliminate manual data entry with our advanced data extraction capabilities. Extract key information from documents automatically.
- Simplified Patient Intake and Referral Process: Tailored specifically for the healthcare industry, our solution simplifies patient intake and referral processes.
Customer Testimonials:
“The fact that the documents no longer need to be entered manually into the system means huge time savings for us...” - Business Process Manager in Automotive Industry
“We've seen great efficiency gains, increased productivity and time savings... Scanning and document recognition automation has made this a faster process for our users...What used to take about 4 hours now only takes about 10 minutes.” - Manager, University
Advantage Technologies invites businesses to explore the limitless possibilities of efficient document processing and fax handling.
Embrace the future of document management with Advantage Technologies.
