Contify Introduces New AI-Enhanced Categories: Business Events, Themes, And Executives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deep dive and understand the market pulse, recognize overarching trends, and identify the influential people driving change with these categories

- - Mohit Bhakuni, CEO and FounderWILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Contify, the market and competitive intelligence platform for all business functions, today announced the launch of three new categories in its standard offering, namely Business Events, Themes, and Executive.Leveraging AI to bring efficiency in intelligence collection and analysis has been an ongoing effort at Contify for more than a decade. With this latest development, Contify can now accurately identify Business Events, Themes, and Executive across millions of updates aggregated every day.This has been enabled by custom-trained Neural Network-based Machine Learning models on top of the massive dataset possessed by Contify.Contify already leverages Large Language Models for several tasks such as summarization and extraction of key facts from aggregated updates. This AI-driven enhancement is just the beginning of a series of planned advancements.With the new categories, users can delve deeper into nuanced intelligence facets, enabling easy way to filter and discover market updates.Key Features & Benefits:- Business Events: This filter captures and categorizes the actions taken by an organization - be it a product launch, feature enhancements, partnerships, or attending marketing events.- Themes: Encompassing overarching market trends and narratives, the Themes category enables users to understand and track industry-specific shifts and evolutions such as ESG, Generative AI, or Digital Health- Executives: Recognizing the influence of people in decision-making and as a source of leading strategic signals. Users can easily track key executives, discover their interviews, quotes, and insights shared by them in various forums.Speaking about the update, Mohit Bhakuni, CEO at Contify, commented, "In today's data-saturated environment, it is humanly impossible to filter out the important data from irrelevant and duplicates. We need segmented and highly-specific updates for effective decision-making. These new categories facilitate a deeper dive into the market nuances and empower organizations to strategize with pinpoint accuracy."Devashish Shrivastava, Product Manager at Contify, remarked,“More granular and diverse categorization of updates along with our enhanced capability to identify key people in each news article will enable our users to monitor and understand their competitive landscape in more depth.”“This advancement underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions enabled by AI that empower our customers to stay informed and make data-driven decisions.” He adds.Contify's move comes at a pivotal time when businesses are leaning heavily on actionable insights to navigate the increasingly complex market and competitive market scenarios. With the platform's new capability, users can expect a more enriched and comprehensive intelligence experience.Contify caters to the unique market intelligence requirements of businesses across industries such as manufacturing, telecom, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, Saas-based companies, technology, and pharma companies.About ContifyContify is a Market and Competitive Intelligence platform that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent and actionable business information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 500,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more.Get a free trial today

Kavita Kharayat

Contify

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn