DOON Joins Jacquees On“Sincerely For You” Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- New Orleans rap artist DOON joins Cash Money's self proclaimed“King of R&B” Jacquees as a special guest on the Sincerely For You Tour. Come see DOON perform songs like“Let Me” & “Drop Lo” off his latest album,“Always X Forever (21 Gramz),” on all streaming platforms ( ). Order merch at the newly launched Always X Forever Store (AlwaysXForever)
Tickets on sale at TruuColorsEnt
DOON started rapping in New Orleans making mixtapes with Frank Ocean in high school. DOON looks to LL COOL J The Notorious B.I.G. JUVENILE JAY-Z B.G. Lil Wayne Kanye West as early influences.
DOON's mixtape 'Forever DOON', stylized after Michael Jackson's 'Forever Michael' album, spawned singles“I Got This Joint”“Dagger 2 Tha Heart”“Pimpin ft Kidd Kidd“ & “Poppin”.
Doon's debut album,“The Wax Museum,” was created while on international tour with Stooges Brass Band as a guest performer. The Wax Museum is symbolic for a rap battle a 14-year-old DOON had inside Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in NYC's Time Square.“3:15” was a major single in the southern region, also features favored album cut about toxic love, the SUMO produced“Mouth Piece”.
DOON's 2nd album, Long Live Me, entirely produced by multiplatinum BL$$D and CHASETHEMONEY. DOON finds success with singles“Shot Callerz” & “Don't Hurt Nothin”.
“Always X Forever,” DOON's 3rd album dedicated to his son, is his magnum opus. Notable songs“Bout Fetti Is An Army” & “The Bidness II”.“Let Me ft Norym” & “Drop Lo”. All beats made by DOON & in-house producer DJ Beats.
“G Code”, produced by multi-platinum M16 Beats.
For more information, please visit .
Dom Thomas
21 Gramz Entertainment
MENAFN12102023003118003196ID1107232921
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.