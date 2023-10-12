DOON Joins Jacquees On“Sincerely For You” Tour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Orleans rap artist DOON joins Cash Money's self proclaimed"King of R&B" Jacquees as a special guest on the Sincerely For You Tour. Come see DOON perform songs like"Let Me" & "Drop Lo" off his latest album,"Always X Forever (21 Gramz)," on all streaming platforms.



DOON started rapping in New Orleans making mixtapes with Frank Ocean in high school. DOON looks to LL COOL J The Notorious B.I.G. JUVENILE JAY-Z B.G. Lil Wayne Kanye West as early influences.

DOON's mixtape 'Forever DOON', stylized after Michael Jackson's 'Forever Michael' album, spawned singles“I Got This Joint”“Dagger 2 Tha Heart”“Pimpin ft Kidd Kidd“ & “Poppin”.

Doon's debut album,“The Wax Museum,” was created while on international tour with Stooges Brass Band as a guest performer. The Wax Museum is symbolic for a rap battle a 14-year-old DOON had inside Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in NYC's Time Square.“3:15” was a major single in the southern region, also features favored album cut about toxic love, the SUMO produced“Mouth Piece”.

DOON's 2nd album, Long Live Me, entirely produced by multiplatinum BL$$D and CHASETHEMONEY. DOON finds success with singles“Shot Callerz” & “Don't Hurt Nothin”.

“Always X Forever,” DOON's 3rd album dedicated to his son, is his magnum opus. Notable songs“Bout Fetti Is An Army” & “The Bidness II”.“Let Me ft Norym” & “Drop Lo”. All beats made by DOON & in-house producer DJ Beats.

“G Code”, produced by multi-platinum M16 Beats.

For more information, please visit .

