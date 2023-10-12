Anticonvulsants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Future Outlook For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anticonvulsants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The "Anticonvulsants Global Market Report 2023" from The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive analysis of the anticonvulsants market. According to TBRC's forecast, the anticonvulsants market is predicted to reach $20.87 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.

The growth of anticonvulsants drugs market is attributed to the rising prevalence of epilepsy, with North America expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Eisai Co Ltd., GSK plc, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB SA, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Emerging Anticonvulsants Market Trend

An emerging trend in the anticonvulsants market is product development, with major companies focusing on developing innovative products to strengthen their position and gain a competitive advantage.

Anticonvulsants Market Segments

.By Type: Pyrimidinediones, Benzodiazepines, Fructose Derivatives, Aromatic Allylic Alcohols, Valproylamides, Carboxamides, Bromides, Other Types

.By Drug Generation: First Generation, Second Generation, Third Generation

.By Dosage: Capsule, Tablet, Cream, Liquid, Rectal Gel, Other Dosages

.By Application: Migraine, Epilepsy, Neuropathic Pain, Anxiety, Fibromyalgia, Bipolar Disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder

.By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anticonvulsants, also known as anti-seizure medication and antiepileptics, are drugs used to prevent and treat seizures or convulsions by controlling abnormal electrical activity in the brain. They are also used to treat conditions such as nerve pain and restless leg syndrome.

