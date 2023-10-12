PSYCHOLOGIST & BESTSELLING AUTHOR DR. JODY CARRINGTON LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST, EVERYONE COMES FROM SOMEWHERE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned psychologist, human connection expert, and three-time bestselling author, Dr. Jody Carrington, released her first-ever podcast Everyone Comes From Somewhere on October 5th, with the whole goal of creating a space where we can show people just what it takes to get back to the best parts of ourselves in this disconnected world. Everyone Comes From Somewhere reached #2 across ALL Apple podcasts Top Shows within 72 hours of launching.We all come from somewhere. In this disconnected, often lonely world, feeling seen can be the most powerful, life-giving experience. Those who can do this well for others will become some of the most important and powerful in the decades to come. Knowing where you come from is often the key to greatness.Join Dr. Jody Carrington, and her incredible guests, each week as she searches for (and finds) the hope in humanity, weaving in this truth in every single episode: we were never meant to do any of this alone. Known for cutting through the noise, ditching the BS, and getting to the heart of what really matters, Dr. Jody offers listeners insight, research, and hilarity as she dives deep into the stories that shape us and help us feel seen.“It's no surprise, after all we have been through over the last few years, that we are more disconnected than ever. The goal (the dream) is to create a safe and even sacred place to land each week where we can restore a little hope, belly laugh, and provide some informed opinion on the conversations that I think need to happen most these days. Every Thursday, my hope is to create a community who will be inspired, impacted, and motivated to learn, unlearn, be better and do better, right alongside me as we figure this all out. Together," says Dr. Jody Carrington.Everyone Comes From Somewhere produced by Snack Labs, creators of Sickboy in Halifax, Canada, launched on Thursday October 5th with the release of the first three episodes: "Everyone Comes from Somewhere," "Jody's Story," and "Understand the Assignment: Kurline Altes." While most episodes will feature an impactful guest interview, the first two episodes of Dr. Jody's podcast will showcase Dr. Jody solo, sharing the WHY behind the podcast and Dr. Jody's own personal journey.One of North America's most popular podcasts, Sickboy is hilarious, ridiculously insightful and absolutely determined to break down the stigma associated with illness and disease. Hosts Brian Stever, Jeremie Saunders, and Taylor MacGillivary make it their mission to present illness in a non-traditional way. Taking the lead from Jeremie's lifelong battle with Cystic Fibrosis, the boys help people understand that sometimes the best way to deal with illness, disease and life is simply to laugh. Recently, Sickboy surpassed 10 million downloads, a monumental milestone for the hosts.“This is the first major podcast release under our production company, Snack Labs. Snack Labs was created by Taylor, Jeremie, and I off the back of our success with Sickboy. Our commitment is to bring authentic and impactful stories to the forefront, and we believe Dr. Jody's podcast perfectly embodies that mission,” says Brian Stever.Dr. Jody Carrington is a powerhouse speaker and fearless champion for authentic human connection. She is highly sought after for her expertise, energy, and genuine approach to helping people solve the most complex human-centered problems.Jody's work focuses on the value of reconnection-the key to healthy relationships and productive teams. Her authentic, honest (and often hilarious) approach never fails to inspire and motivate audiences. The release of her podcast exemplifies her passion for serving others and her dedication to helping others feel seen.Listeners can subscribe to Everyone Comes from Somewhere on all major podcast streaming platforms. For podcast updates and news, follow Dr. Jody on Instagram ( ). For more information about Dr. Jody Carrington, visit .###Dr. Carrington is the founder and principal psychologist at The Carrington Practice, where she uses her twenty-plus years of experience to empower the clients she connects with. Jody's unique resume of clients-from kids to major institutions-provides her with insights and depth of experience to present unmatched value to her audiences. Her core message resonates with everyone from the practice to the world stage: our power lies in our ability to acknowledge each other first.She is the bestselling author of Kids These Days (2019), Teachers These Days (2021) and 'Feeling Seen: Reconnecting in a Disconnected World' (2023). Jody lives in small-town Olds, Alberta, with her husband and three children (she had three kids in 2 years to test her own resilience) and leads the amazing team at Carrington & Company.

