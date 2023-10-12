Glencore Executive To Chair Nickel Institute

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Øivind Stenstad Vice President HSEC, Glencore Nickel and Chairperson, Nickel Institute

Nickel Institute

The Nickel Institute is pleased to announce that Øivind Stenstad Vice President HSEC, Glencore Nickel has been elected Chairperson by its Board of Directors.

- Nickel Institute President, Dr. Hudson BatesTORONTO, CANADA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Øivind Stenstad, Glencore to succeed Tina Litzinger, ValeThe Nickel Institute, the global association of the leading nickel producers, is pleased to announce that Øivind Stenstad Vice President HSEC, Glencore Nickel has been elected Chairperson by its Board of Directors. Øivind succeeds Tina Litzinger, Chief Commercial Officer, Vale Base Metals, who has completed her mandate.Øivind is a seasoned leader, with 30 years of extensive experience in the nickel industry, and is well-versed in the complexities and opportunities that lie ahead for the nickel sector. He has been an active member of the Nickel Institute Board of Directors since 2016. His appointment as Chairperson is for a one-year term, renewable for a second year.Commenting on his new role, Øivind Stenstad said, "I am honored and excited to lead the Nickel Institute at this crucial juncture. The nickel industry plays a pivotal role in various sectors, including renewable energy, electric mobility, and stainless steel. It is imperative that we continue to advocate for sustainable development of nickel and the nickel industry. I look forward to working with the Nickel Institute's members, staff and stakeholders to drive positive change and ensure the nickel industry's long-term success."Nickel Institute President, Dr. Hudson Bates thanked outgoing Chairperson, Tina Litzinger, saying,“Under Tina's leadership the Nickel Institute has developed to ensure that it is optimized to continue to support Member companies and the evolving nickel sector. Although she has completed her term of office we are delighted that Tina will remain as a member of the Board of Directors and of our Executive Committee so we can continue to benefit from her insight and experience.”Welcoming Øivind Stenstad to the role he said,“We are fortunate that Øivind has taken up the mission of leading the Nickel Institute at a time when the industry is developing rapidly and is in the spotlight. His wealth of experience, industry knowledge, and commitment to sustainability align perfectly with the Nickel Institute's mission. We are confident that, under Øivind's leadership, we will continue to advance responsible growth and sustainable development of nickel and the nickel industry.”About the Nickel Institute:The Nickel Institute is the association of leading nickel producers. Its mission is to advocate for the responsible supply and sustainable development of nickel and the nickel industry.About Glencore plc:Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.With around 140,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 40 offices.Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities.Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.We recognise our responsibility to contribute to the global effort to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement by decarbonising our own operational footprint. We believe that we should take a holistic approach and have considered our commitment through the lens of our global industrial emissions. Against a 2019 baseline, we are committed to reducing our Scope 1, 2 and 3 industrial emissions by 15% by the end of 2026, 50% by the end of 2035 and we have an ambition to achieve net zero industrial emissions by the end of 2050. For more detail see our 2022 Climate Report on the publication page of our website at glencore/publications.About Vale Base Metals:Vale Base Metals is one of the world's largest producers of high-quality nickel and an important producer of copper and responsibly sourced cobalt. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and operations in Newfoundland & Labrador, Ontario, Manitoba, Indonesia and Brazil, the UK and Japan, the business delivers critical building blocks for a cleaner, greener future.

Clare Richardson

Nickel Institute

