Mass Insight Education & Research Announces Upcoming Leadership Change

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Susan F. Lusi, Ph.D., Mass Insight's President and CEO

- Susan F. Lusi, D, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- October 11, 2023 – Susan F. Lusi, Ph.D., announced today that she will step down as President and CEO of Mass Insight Education & Research at the end of this school year.Dr. Lusi, who has led the Boston-based national nonprofit since 2016, said she made the decision in order to pursue personal and professional passions and explore new opportunities.“It has been my great honor and privilege to lead Mass Insight during this exciting chapter in the organization's history,” said Dr. Lusi.“We have a remarkable team of incredibly talented professionals who bring immense passion and expertise to school and district transformation. I am so proud of all that we have accomplished together, and I have no doubt Mass Insight will continue to make a tremendous impact in K-12 education in the years ahead.”Gary Evee, Chair of the Mass Insight Board of Directors, thanked and commended Dr. Lusi for her service as President and CEO.“We are so fortunate to have Sue Lusi at the helm of this great organization,” said Mr. Evee.“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I convey my deepest gratitude and admiration for Sue's steadfast leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence and equity in public education. During her tenure, Sue has built an outstanding team, adapted the organization through the challenges of the pandemic, accelerated our work here in Massachusetts and across the country, and made diversity, equity, and inclusion a central focus in all that we do.”Mass Insight has deepened its impact in many ways during Dr. Lusi's tenure, including:.Serving for the past 15 years as the exclusive provider of the Advanced Placement (AP) STEM and English Program for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, engaging more than 11,000 students and 650 AP teachers in 93 high schools and 66 districts across the Commonwealth to promote equity and excellence, particularly among students of color and students from low-income families;.Helping Massachusetts rank #1 in the nation in the percentage of graduating seniors with an AP score of 3 or higher, largely as a result of Mass Insight's AP Program, in six of the past seven years;.Growing and expanding the organization's work across the country to support schools, districts, and states , advancing Mass Insight's national reputation for transforming systems, accelerating student performance, and infusing equity into all improvement efforts;.Restoring financial stability through sound fiscal management, sharpening of programmatic priorities, securing new contracts for school improvement work, and expanding fundraising efforts;.Nearly doubling the staff, from 30 employees in 2016 to 58 employees today, with people of color now comprising one-half of the team, compared to less than one-quarter seven years ago; and.Expanding the size and diversity of the Board of Directors: from a five-member, all-white Board in 2016 to a 14-member Board today, half of whom are people of color.Mr. Evee announced that the Board will launch a national search for the next President and CEO, beginning with the selection of an executive search firm. Dr. Lusi will remain in the position until June 2024 in order to give the Board time to recruit and hire her successor and have a transition period in which they can work together. Mass Insight is also in the process of hiring a Chief Advancement Officer, charged with expanding the fundraising, business development, and communications functions of the organization.“We look forward to hiring a dynamic leader with the experience and passion to help Mass Insight continue to grow and thrive,” said Mr. Evee.“Over the past 25-plus years, Mass Insight has earned a distinguished reputation for having the knowledge and skill to help transform schools and districts, particularly to promote equity and opportunity for all students. We are well-positioned to build on that momentum, with the help of our exceptional partners, funders, and clients, who believe deeply in Mass Insight's mission and are committed to investing in our work in the years ahead.”Dr. Lusi's career in education spans more than 35 years and includes work in both urban and suburban settings, and in practice, policy, and research. Prior to joining Mass Insight, she served as Superintendent of Schools in Providence, RI, and Portsmouth, RI, and Assistant Commissioner for the Rhode Island Department of Education. She started her career at Brown University working for the Coalition of Essential Schools and the Annenberg Institute for School Reform, as well as serving as a Visiting Assistant Professor at the Taubman Center for Public Policy. Dr. Lusi is the author of The Role of State Departments of Education in Complex School Reform.About Mass Insight Education & Research:Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) was founded over 25 years ago and partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education, so that all students, and particularly those who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential. For more information, visit .

John Schneider

Mass Insight Education and Research Institute, Inc.

+1 617-620-5758



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube