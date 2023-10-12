Black Kilt Security To Address Cybersecurity Concerns For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Small business workshop provides practical tips to avoid getting hacked

- Timothy Marsh, Founder, Black Kilt SecurityANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Black Kilt Security Founder and Principal Consultant Timothy Marsh will be speaking about the increasing cybersecurity risks for small companies at a local workshop for Washtenaw County businesses on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The workshop,“Small Business Savvy: Don't Get Hacked!” will address cybersecurity concerns amid the rising threat level for small businesses. It is presented as a part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month.Many small businesses mistakenly believe that they are too small to be hacked. However, recent trends show that small businesses may get hacked sooner than a large business. Often, small organizations are less prepared than bigger ones, which makes them easier targets. Marsh's session will discuss practical steps to reduce the risk of a hack such as a customer data breach.Marsh's presentation will provide information, tools, and techniques that attendees can leverage to protect their businesses from cyberattacks. Individuals will walk away with actionable items that most can implement immediately to improve their overall security posture.Topics in the presentation will include business continuity and disaster recovery, patching and vulnerability management, phishing awareness, and recovery from ransomware and other cyber threats. The workshop will include awareness about the current threat landscape with respect to small businesses as well as cost effective ways to combat and prepare to recover from cybercrime.“Supporting my local community has been a part of my practice for years,” Marsh said.“Workshops like this provide a great opportunity to contribute my expertise and share it with others for their benefit.”“Small Business Savvy: Don't Get Hacked!” is sponsored by the Ypsilanti District Library and is hosted in conjunction with the Ann Arbor chapter of SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) to support small businesses. Registration is free and open to the public. This is the third of five sessions in the library's fall Small Business Savvy series.Register for“Small Business Savvy: Don't Get Hacked!” on the Ypsilanti District Library's website .Marsh's expertise comes from more than 25 years of enterprise business experience. During his tenure, he was responsible for securing some of the largest companies on the planet. Since branching out on his own in 2017, he actively consults in the cybersecurity field, primarily for large multinational financial clients. Marsh is active in his local community and is passionate about giving back through knowledge sharing. Black Kilt's“Apprentice” program pairs local small businesses that need low-cost and high-quality IT and cybersecurity support with young people looking to break into the security field under close supervision from expert consultants.ABOUT BLACK KILT SECURITYBlack Kilt Security is a privately held cybersecurity company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Black Kilt provides consulting and cybersecurity expertise to Fortune 500 clients around the world. They are an independent service provider with the knowledge and resources to service clients of any size, from sole proprietor to multi-billion dollar publicly traded corporations.ABOUT THE YPSILANTI DISTRICT LIBRARYThe Ypsilanti District Library is a public agency in Washtenaw County, Michigan. The library was founded in 1868 and has expanded to serve Ypsilanti and several adjacent municipalities. It seeks to build community through discovery, education, and partnerships. The library has over 45,000 registered card holders with circulation of more than 800,000 items annually.ABOUT SCORESCORE is a registered non-profit organization that seeks to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education. In 2022, SCORE helped to launch more than 30,000 new businesses nation-wide. Staffed heavily by volunteers, and composed of local community chapters across the country, SCORE provides free mentoring, resources, and advice to people who are in business or want to start a business.

