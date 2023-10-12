Incmty Brings The Mexican And US Business Communities Together In Dallas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rogelio de los Santos, president of incMTY, NUEVO LEÓN, MéXICO, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- incMTY , the innovation, investment and entrepreneurship platform of Tecnológico de Monterrey , is building bridges between private initiative in Mexico and the United States with its participation in the YTexas Summit 2023 , the Texas business community forum, held on October 6 in the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.The participation of incMTY at YTexas made it possible to connect with representatives of companies such as BOEING, Raytheon, Wilks Development, Ryan, Kelly-Moore, Seamless Advanced Solutions and Goldman Sachs, among others.YTexas and incMTY are committed to driving growth and innovation in the business landscape of their respective communities, while their alliance enables both ecosystems to join forces and attract investment opportunities from Texas in Monterrey and the participation of companies from Nuevo León in the neighboring state of Texas.The incMTY delegation at the YTexas Summit was made up of Rogelio de los Santos, president of incMTY, Thomas Michael Hogg and Laura Guerra, members of the new incMTY board, who promoted integration between Nuevo León and Texas through their participation in various meetings with Texas businesspeople and government representatives."The idea was to connect private initiative from Monterrey and Texas, explaining the competitive advantages and the reason why Monterrey can be a real ally with regard to innovation, supply and talent. It is important to move on from political approaches to development and investments that will translate into economic benefits,” commented Rogelio de los Santos, president of incMTY.The YTexas Summit took place in the Dallas Cowboys stadium, and enjoyed the participation of executives from Boeing, Nasa, Port San Antonio, Houston Sports Authority, Texas Department of Transportation, UT, Dallas College, as well as the mayors of Arlington, Round Rock, Edinburg, and Frisco. Actor Dennis Quaid and former NFL player, Rob Gronkowski, were also on the field to promote Texas as the best place to work and invest.Mexico is one of the most self-sufficient countries with which USAID works, as the fifteenth largest economy in the world. Exports from Texas to Mexico are significant (approximately 33% of the state's total). In addition, Texas receives products and services from Mexico, which is the top export destination of California, Arizona and Texas.Texas is the special guest at incMTY 2023, where Texan decision-makers and investors have been invited to take part in the incMTY Festival, to be held from November 14 to 16, in Cintermex, Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.Ed Curtis, CEO and founder of YTexas, visited Monterrey three months ago to meet with Tecnológico de Monterrey, the Ministry of the Economy and the Nuevo León business community, and gain insight into the state's business ecosystem.Monterrey is positioned as a strategic ally of the“Texas Triangle” formed by four of the state's cities, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin. incMTY aims to connect the Mexican and Texan business ecosystems to build, in a joint effort with our American neighbors, the most competitive and prosperous region in the world.This year, Tecnológico de Monterrey is celebrating its 80th anniversary. Over these eight decades, it has established itself as an academic institution of the highest level and as a platform for driving research, innovation and entrepreneurship, areas that are strengthened by initiatives such as the incMTY festival.

