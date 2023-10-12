(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CWVGO, New Urban Communities, and Steven Fett Architecture Garner Prestigious AIA Miami Urban Design Award

CWVGO, New Urban Communities, and Steven Fett Architecture Garner the esteemed "Urban Design Award'' by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Miami.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The synergistic collaboration between CWVGO, New Urban Communities, and Steven Fett Architecture has been conferred with the esteemed "Urban Design Award'' by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Miami. This recognition celebrates the teams' innovative "Gibson Plaza" proposal in Coconut Grove, a site earmarked within the Miami-Dade County and City of Miami district.Gibson Plaza's architectural blueprint boasts medium-density buildings that range from 5 to 8 stories. These state-of-the-art structures harmoniously blend various utilities, featuring retail spaces, offices, gyms, and swimming pools. The design places a pronounced emphasis on green living with lush recreational areas, plazas, and eco-friendly green rooftops. Adequate parking solutions have been provisioned to cater to residents and visitors alike.Subject to upcoming zoning approvals, the Gibson Plaza might feature anywhere between 200 to 400 residential units. Strategically situated near the Douglas Metrorail station at US 1 and SW 37 Ave, residents are assured of excellent public transportation connectivity.In a pioneering move to foster community inclusivity, a significant portion of the units will be reserved as 'affordable,' catering to those with limited incomes. This initiative underscores the collaborating firms' commitment to not just architectural excellence, but also social responsibility.At the heart of this project is the acclaimed“Steven Fett Architecture,” steered by Steven Fett, a renowned architect and Urban Design professor at the University of Miami. Fett's expertise significantly augments the CWVGO team, with the collaboration rooted in their central Miami office.Established by co-founders Mr. H. Octavio Rinaldi and Mr. Daniel E Szmidt, CWVGO has carved a niche in pioneering sustainable residential developments. The "Gibson Plaza in West Coconut Grove" project saw them allying with New Urban Communities, headlined by Timothy L Hernández, an adept Engineer, Urban Planner, and professor at the University of Miami, based out of Delray Beach, FL.CWVGO, an affiliate of CWV Homes and CWV Development, boasts a 23-year track record of impeccable sustainable housing innovations in South Florida, especially in Cocogrove. Under the stewardship of founder Octavio Rinaldi, the conglomerate has thrived, with multiple entities functioning under the CWV Group banner, offering an array of real estate solutions.The AIA Miami award lauds the relentless e􀁾orts and passion of the collective team in reshaping the West Coconut region. In recent times, the area witnessed a surge in modern, high-end residential projects, overshadowing its foundational ethos and pricing out its original inhabitants. Through this initiative, the consortium aims to revive the locality's innate character while aligning with modern requirements and addressing housing shortages.Tracing back its inception to a joint venture between CWV Homes and Green Orizzont, CWVGO's journey is marked by consistent milestones. Notably, in summer 2023, they secured LEED certifications for several projects. Their predominant focus on eco-friendly properties, inclusive of solar panel integrations, sets them apart in Miami and South Florida's residential landscape. Over the years, their efforts have extended to redevelopment proposals, presenting new master plans to City of Miami commissioners and Miami-Dade County officials. They have also generously contributed land for community gardens and civic projects, exemplifying their unwavering commitment to community upliftment.New Urban Communities mirrors CWVGO's dedication, boasting a rich portfolio of public- private projects across South Florida. Their emphasis on meticulous, sustainable architecture showcases their dedication to fostering eco-conscious urban landscapes.

