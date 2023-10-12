(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12 October 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank SA convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting and notifies of the agenda

The Board of Directors of ONE swiss bank's (ONE) has received a request from HPF Holding de Participations de Famille SA (HPF), holder of 4,916,490 ONE shares and representing 31.54% of the voting rights, to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting in November 2023 to vote on the delisting of ONE shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange and the payment of a dividend paid from ONE's reserves.

HPF who represents more than 5% of ONE's share capital or votes is entitled to request the convening of a General Meeting and the inclusion of items on the agenda in accordance with Article 14 of ONE's Articles of Association.

Following this request, ONE convenes today its shareholders and notifies of the agenda for the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 16 November 2023.

AGENDA AND PROPOSALS PUT TO THE VOTE

Delisting of ONE shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange in accordance with Article 698 para. 2 no. 8 of the Swiss Code of ObligationsDistribution of an extraordinary dividend of CHF 0.23 per share paid from ONE's reserves



The invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting (in French only) can be downloaded here and is also available on oneswissbank in the Investor relations section.






