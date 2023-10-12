GOODSIDE HEALTH EXPANDS TEAM WITH CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN & FORT WORTH, TX, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodside Health, a leader in school-based healthcare, is excited to announce the addition of Peter Morrison, MPH/MA, to our team. Peter Morrison will be leading in the role of Chief Strategy Officer, where he will be developing Goodside Health's business strategies to enhance our service offerings. This will impact the communities we serve and enable our national expansion in partnership with Managed Care Organizations, schools, and other key stakeholders.

Peter Morrison brings a great amount of healthcare experience including 15+ years in Medicaid strategy and innovation working with stakeholders across the ecosystem. His background supporting Medicaid solutions will greatly impact our mission as we continue closing gaps in children's healthcare.

While he brings an extensive professional background in the healthcare industry, Peter Morrison strives to be an advocate by investing in the future generation of his own community as well. He currently serves as Board President of Oasis for Youth, a non-profit supporting and empowering unhoused youth in the Twin Cities, and is a former mentor for youth with Explore Austin.

"We are excited to bring on Peter Morrison," said Brian White, CEO at Goodside Health. "With his experience and knowledge of Medicaid innovation and policy, there is no better person for the job!”

With this addition, Goodside Health continues to push forward in bringing access to healthcare for more students than ever before. Peter Morrison joins a team that is passionate about student health equity and ensuring kids receive the healthcare they deserve.

“I'm thrilled to join Goodside Health in their mission to close gaps in children's healthcare,” says Peter Morrison.“Healthcare access is a major driver of inequities in our system and an area of great passion for me.”

Goodside Health believes Peter Morrison will be a great addition in expanding school-based healthcare for students.

About Goodside Health:

Goodside Health is advancing the delivery of pediatric care by partnering with communities to provide access to telehealth, mental health, and well-care services at school, at home, and in the clinic. Relentless advocates for expanding access to care and promoting health equity, Goodside Health leverages a Whole-Child Approach to care and lives our mission of closing gaps in children's healthcare through innovation and execution. To learn more about Goodside Health, please visit .

Attachment

Goodside Health - Peter Morrison, Chief Strategy Officer

Goodside Health





Goodside Health - Peter Morrison, Chief Strategy Officer Goodside Health Expands Team with Chief Strategy Officer, Peter Morrison Tags School-Based Healthcare Equitable Healthcare Telehealth in Schools Children's Healthcare K-12 Student Care Related Links