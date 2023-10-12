Taylor Hospitality Announces Hilton Garden Inn Morgantown Undergoing Renovations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Morgantown, West Virginia, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ownership group, Taylor Hospitality & Morgantown Hospitality, for the Hilton Garden Inn Morgantown has announced an extensive multi-million dollar renovation of the 118 -room hotel in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Hilton Garden Inn in Morgantown, West Virginia, is excited to announce its upcoming renovation project. This project will include updates to the exterior and interior of the hotel. The renovations are set to begin in November and will be completed by early 2024.

This project is expected to bring a number of benefits to guests, including updated rooms and meeting spaces. Travelers looking for accommodations near West Virginia University, Ruby Memorial, and Mon General hospitals, will find this renovation project especially appealing.

According to the plans, the interior of the five-story Hilton Garden Inn will be redone from top to bottom, including new and improved guest rooms and meeting spaces. Renovations will include a new red and gray paint scheme for the exterior of the hotel as well.

The hotel will remain open during the project, which is estimated to cost around $4 million. The company, Hotel Makeover, based out of Texas, has been chosen to renovate the hotel.

Sean Taylor, CEO of Taylor Hospitality, exclaimed, "We are immensely excited to make such a significant investment into the transformation of Hilton Garden Inn - Morgantown. Our esteemed guests merit nothing less than the finest in hospitality, and upon completion of this renovation, the hotel will essentially be reborn, with enhancements touching every corner of the property. We eagerly anticipate providing our West Virginian travelers an elevated stay experience that they will cherish."

Michael White, Regional Director of Hotel Operations of the Hilton Garden Inn, stated,“ What an exciting time for our hotel in Morgantown. The bright and updated look will not only appeal to our guests and loyal Hilton Honors Members but will be the newest product in Morgantown. The hotel will benefit from the updates as this will boost revenue across the board in the hotel. The entire team and I are so excited for these updates.”

Based in Waynesboro, VA, Taylor Hospitality , an Up To Par Management company, is a proven hospitality management/consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience successfully operating hotels, and hospitality venues.

