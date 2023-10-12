(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Oma Savings Bank PlcStock Exchange Release 12.10.2023 Oma Savings Bank Plc: Acquisition of own shares 12.10.2023 In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Trade date12.10.2023 Bourse tradeBuy ShareOMASP Amount1,000SharesAverage price/ share20 cost20,996 Company now holds a total of 126 286 shares including the shares repurchased on 12.10.2023 On behalf of Oma Savings Bank Plc Nordea Bank Finland Plc Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
