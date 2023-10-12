HES Solar Expands Into Residential Roof Replacement And Repair

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HES Solar's roofing crew is already installing new roofs on homes in San Diego County

HES Solar's new roofing department is already up to speed and installing new rooftops in Southern California.

An HES Solar roofer works on a new roof installation after putting down fresh roofing paper.

Growing San Diego Solar Company Adds Full-Service Home Roofing Department

- HES SolarSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- HES Solar continues its growth with the addition of the full-service HES Solar Roofing division. The solar, energy storage, and EV charger installation company has received its C-39 Roofing Contractor license from the CSLB and has already installed several roof projects in San Diego County. A roofing division has been requested by HES Solar customers and is a perfect compliment to rooftop solar design and installation. With older homes, roof work is often required or recommended prior to solar array installation.The new division, composed of roofers with many years of experience, can repair or replace rooftops scheduled for an HES Solar system as well as take on roofing work independent of a solar system install. By bringing roofing projects in-house, HES Solar can extend its best-in-class work and warranties to homeowners. HES Solar's roofing warranties include a one-year warranty on repairs, HES Solar's same 10-year workmanship warranty that comes with every energy project, a 30-year roof paper warranty for tile roofs, and a best-in-class 50-year composite shingle warranty.“I'm excited to launch the new Roofing division. We pride ourselves on keeping nearly all solar work in-house, and the ability to repair or replace roofs with HES Solar crews was the natural extension of that,” said Brad Souza, President of Residential for HES Solar.“We will still contract out a very few specialized tasks, such as trenching or concrete work, but more so now when a homeowner contracts with HES Solar, they will have only our full-time, fully-trained employees at their home building their project.”“This has been an incredible year for HES Solar. It's exciting to expand into roofing, something that's frequently an aspect of a home solar system project,” added Ross Williams, CEO of HES Solar.“I'm excited for what this is going to add to our customers both in terms of project speed and, of course, delivering the best quality work for their project.”HES Solar's roofing division will next expand to include several roofing crews for both pre-solar roofing work and stand-alone home roof assessment, replacement, or repair. The San Diego company offers free estimates for roof work. HES Solar also has future expansion plans into new territories to meet the needs of homeowners in all aspects of energy production, energy storage, home EV charging, and now home roof evaluation, repair, or replacement.For more about HES Solar's new roofing department please visit: hessolar/residential-solar/roofingAbout HES SolarHES Solar, formerly known as Home Energy Systems, is a local, family-owned and operated, full-service solar company established in San Diego in 2001. The innovative company uses the best quality solar and energy storage equipment to create energy systems that are optimized for durability and performance. In 2023 HES Solar's commercial division became a stand-alone corporation, HES Commercial, Inc. HES Solar is also a Tesla Energy certified installer as well as an EV charging station installer. HES Solar provides top-tier support as more clients gain energy independence through renewable, money-saving alternatives to utility power.For more information, visit hessolar

