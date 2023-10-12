Matthew Weintrub's Journey To Discover The Psychedelic Origin Of Religion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Psychedelic Origin of Religion book cover

Matthew Weintrub's "Psychedelic Origin of Religion" reveals ancient ties between psychedelics, spirituality and world religions.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A groundbreaking new book, "The Psychedelic Origin of Religion," explores the common heritage of psychedelics and shamanism in all world religions. Matthew Weintrub, a psychedelic activist and entrepreneur, delves into the shared ancestry of psychedelics and shamanism across global religious traditions.Drawing on extensive research and personal experience, Matthew details how the use of psychedelics in spiritual rituals can be traced back to the earliest human societies. Through fascinating anecdotes and compelling evidence, the book shows how these the use of sacred medicinal plants have been used throughout history to facilitate spiritual connection and healing.In today's modern world, many people feel disconnected from their spiritual roots and are seeking ways to find meaning and healing. "The Psychedelic Origin of Religion" challenges readers to contemplate the potential integration of psychedelics into their spiritual practices, advocating for a reconnection with their intrinsic spirituality and a pathway to healing and fulfillment."The Psychedelic Origin of Religion" is poised to become a cornerstone in the exploration of spirituality and the historical tapestry of religious traditions, inviting readers on an enlightening odyssey into the ancient roots of human spirituality."The Psychedelic Origin of Religion" will is available now on Amazon.For additional information about Matthew Weintrub, please follow him on Instagram @heytrub .About Matthew Weintrub:Matthew Weintrub is a trailblazing psychedelic activist, author of "The Psychedelic Origin of Religion," and the founder of Heal , an organization devoted to the healing of Mother Earth and the human family.

