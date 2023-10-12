Marine Coatings Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marine Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Marine Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The marine coatings market is projected to reach $6.2 billion by 2027, with a 5.9% CAGR, as per TBRC's "Marine Coatings Global Market Report 2023 ."

Marine coatings market expands due to increased sea trade. Asia-Pacific leads in marine coatings market share. Key players: PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel, Jotun, Nippon Paint, Axalta, RPM International, Boero, Kansai Paint.

Marine Coatings Market Segments

.By Product: Anti-Fouling Coatings, Anti-Corrosion Coatings, Foul Release Coatings, Other Products

.By Resin: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Alkyd, Other Resins

.By Technology: Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne, Other Technologies

.By Application: Coastal, Containers, Deep Sea, Leisure Boats, Offshore Vessels, Other Applications

.By End-Use: New Ships, Repair Work

.By Geography: The global marine coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Marine coating refers to a particular kind of protective coating that acts as a barrier between the water and the substrate to shield it from harm. It is used to shield ships, boats, tankers, and other materials from saltwater or freshwater.

Market, Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business