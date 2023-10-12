CBRNE Defense Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The CBRNE defense market is projected to reach $23.2 billion in 2027, growing at a 6.2% CAGR, as outlined in The Business Research Company's "CBRNE Defense Global Market Report 2023."

The CBRNE defense market's expansion is driven by increasing geopolitical tensions. North America is set to lead the CBRNE defense market share. Key players are Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd., Avon Protection Systems Inc., Blücher GmbH, Chemring Group PLC, Kärcher Futuretech GmbH, Smiths Group PLC, Battelle, Leidos, Inc., QinetiQ Group, Saab AB, Bruker Corporation, MSA Safety Inc., Thales Group, Southern Scientific Ltd, and Bertin Instruments.

CBRNE Defense Market Segments

. By Type: Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive

. By Equipment: Protective Wearables, Respiratory Systems, Detection And Monitoring Systems, Decontamination Systems, Simulators, Information Management Software

. By Purpose: Detection, Protection, Decontamination, Simulation and Training

. By End-Users: Military, Civil and Law Enforcement, Other End-users.

. Geography: The global CBRNE defense market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The CBRNE defense market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

