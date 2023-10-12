CBRNE Defense Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CBRNE Defense Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027
The Business Research Company's CBRNE Defense Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027 The global CBRNE defense market size is expected to reach $23.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%”
- The Business Research Company
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The CBRNE defense market is projected to reach $23.2 billion in 2027, growing at a 6.2% CAGR, as outlined in The Business Research Company's "CBRNE Defense Global Market Report 2023."
The CBRNE defense market's expansion is driven by increasing geopolitical tensions. North America is set to lead the CBRNE defense market share. Key players are Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd., Avon Protection Systems Inc., Blücher GmbH, Chemring Group PLC, Kärcher Futuretech GmbH, Smiths Group PLC, Battelle, Leidos, Inc., QinetiQ Group, Saab AB, Bruker Corporation, MSA Safety Inc., Thales Group, Southern Scientific Ltd, and Bertin Instruments.
CBRNE Defense Market Segments
. By Type: Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive
. By Equipment: Protective Wearables, Respiratory Systems, Detection And Monitoring Systems, Decontamination Systems, Simulators, Information Management Software
. By Purpose: Detection, Protection, Decontamination, Simulation and Training
. By End-Users: Military, Civil and Law Enforcement, Other End-users.
. Geography: The global CBRNE defense market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
The CBRNE defense market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).
Read More On The Global CBRNE Defense Market Report At:
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. CBRNE Defense Market Trends And Strategies
4. CBRNE Defense Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. CBRNE Defense Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Missile Defense System Global Market Report 2023
Aviation Lubricants Global Market Report 2023
Defense Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2023
About The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.
Contact Information
The Business Research Company:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email:
Check out our:
LinkedIn:
Twitter:
Facebook:
YouTube:
Blog:
Healthcare Blog:
Global Market Model:
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN12102023003118003196ID1107232849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.