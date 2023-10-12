Odor Sensor Market Size Is Expected To Grow $19.4 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 29.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Odor Sensor Market

- David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Odor Sensor Market by Sensor Type, Instrument Type, Application Areas, and End Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global odor sensor market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $19.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:



Odor sensors are devices designed to detect and quantify the presence of specific volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the air. They use various technologies such as metal oxide semiconductors, quartz crystal microbalance, and electronic noses to identify and measure the concentration of target odors. Odor sensors are used in applications such as environmental monitoring, food safety and quality control, industrial process control, and medical diagnosis.

Odor sensors can be classified into two main types: conducting polymer sensors and metal oxide sensors. Conducting polymer sensors are based on the principle of changes in electrical conductivity in response to exposure to target odors, while metal oxide sensors use changes in electrical resistance to detect odor compounds. There are also other types of odor sensors, such as piezoelectric sensors and surface acoustic wave (SAW) sensors, that use different physical phenomena to detect odor compounds. The choice of an odor sensor depends on factors such as the target odor, the desired detection range, the operating environment, and cost considerations.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:



Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the odor sensor industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, odor sensor market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the odor sensor industry include:

⦁Comon Invent B.V.

⦁Odotech Inc. (Envirosuite Ltd)

⦁Electronic Sensor Technology

⦁Aeroqual

⦁Panasonic Corporation

⦁Alphasense

⦁Honeywell International Inc.

⦁The eNose Company

⦁Aryballe Technologies

⦁Membrapor

⦁Figaro Engineering Inc.

⦁Drager

Odor sensors play a crucial role in various fields such as agriculture, water treatment, and air quality monitoring. In agriculture, odor sensors can be used to detect and quantify harmful gases emitted from livestock farms, which can be harmful to both human health and the environment. In water treatment, odor sensors can be used to monitor the quality of drinking water and to ensure that it is free from any unpleasant odors. In air quality monitoring, odor sensors can be used to detect and quantify the presence of hazardous air pollutants that can cause respiratory problems and other health issues.

The market for odor sensors is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to increased awareness of air pollution and its negative effects on health, an increase in demand for smart homes and building automation, and a rise in concerns about food safety and quality management. In addition, during the forecast period, significant possibilities for the expansion of the odor sensor market are anticipated from the rise in applications in healthcare and medical diagnosis. However, some of the market growth restraints for odor sensors during the forecast period are their high cost and technological limitations in emerging economies.

Inquiry Before Buying:



Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the odor sensor market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing odor sensor market opportunities.

⦁Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

⦁Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

⦁An in-depth analysis of the odor sensor market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

⦁Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

⦁Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

⦁The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global odor sensor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn