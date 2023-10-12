Sodium Silicate Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 10.29 Billion By 2030: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, United States, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodium silicate is a colorless combination of sodium and silica oxides, soaps, detergents, and silica gel. It is used as a coating for walls in concrete, fire retardant, and sealant. Moreover, it is employed to preserve wood and eggs.“The global sodium silicate market size is expected to reach USD 10.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2022–2030).,” said by the Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Key Drivers

Features such as low interfacial tension against dirt and strong suspending and emulsifying power are exhibited by sodium silicate. These applications of different types of sodium silicate in the detergent and soap sector serve as a primary element driving the expansion of the market. Abrasion activities are another common application for sodium silicates. As a result, amorphous sodium silicates are frequently utilized as additives in rubber, which is then used in the production of tires. During the alkaline cook process, which is used to suspend non-fibrous components in preparation for the deinking of paper, sodium silicates prevent the unneeded breakdown of fiber stock. The demand for sodium silicate is rising along with the number of paper recycling businesses constantly growing.

Growth Opportunities

Occasionally, sodium silicate is used as a binder in assembling insulation products. Adding sodium silicate with the other reactive chemicals aids gel formation, consolidating the porous soil structures. This operation occurs in aqueous liquids. Cement typically contains sodium silicates, which function as a binder mixture. Some examples are refractories, acid-resistant structures, chimneys, furnaces, spark plugs, coke ovens, molds, and cores. These applications offer a significant opportunity for developing the sodium silicate industry because they frequently uncover new uses for sodium silicate in different construction projects.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific was the region that made the most significant contribution growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The market for sodium silicate in Asia and the Pacific is studied, including China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the other countries in the region.

The markets for sodium silicate in North America are broken out as follows: The United States, Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. is the most crucial country, followed by Canada's market share. Mexico holds the smallest of all the countries linked to the increased use of sodium silicate in the building industry and the detergent and catalyst industries, tube winding, and paper and pulp manufacturing in the region.

Key Highlights



Based on form, the market is divided into crystalline and anhydrous categories. The crystalline sodium silicates segment contributed the most to the market, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Based on grade, the global sodium silicate market is divided into neutral and alkaline. The alkaline sector is the most dominant segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global sodium silicate market is divided into paints, adhesives, refractories, tube windowing, detergents, and catalysts. The detergents sector contributed the most and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global sodium silicate market is divided into pulp and paper, construction, and automotive applications. The construction industry dominates the market, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the global sodium silicate market are Ciech S.A., Evonik Industries Ag, Kiran Global Chem Limited, Merck Millipore Limited, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, PQ Group Holdings Inc., Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sinochem Silica Gel Co. Ltd., and Tokuyama Corporation .

Market News



April 2022- Siemens creates a soda production line simulator for the CIECH Group; the goal is to increase the efficiency of the production process. March 2022- the commissioning of a new furnace for the production of silicates started at Żary, an investment worth PLN 80 million.

Global Sodium Silicate Market: Segmentation

By Form



Crystalline Anhydrous

By Type



Liquid Solid

By Grade



Neutral Alkaline

By Application



Paints

Adhesives

Refractories

Tube winding

Detergent Catalyst

By End-User



Pulp and paper

Construction Automotive

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

