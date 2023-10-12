Two-Star General-Officers Join Advisory Group For National Defense Consultants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston and Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- National Defense Consultants, LLC, has named Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), chairman emeritus of the company's Advisory Group effective Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. And Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely, U.S. Army (Ret.), was appointed to the Advisory Group, also effective Oct. 10.Livingston, a recipient of the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for combat valor, is a native of Towns, Georgia, who today resides in Mount Pleasant, S.C. His Medal of Honor was awarded for his actions as a rifle company commander during the Battle of Dai Do, Vietnam on May 2, 1968. He served for 33 years in the Marine Corps where among his myriad posts he commanded the Marine Air Ground Combat Center, 29 Palms, California (during the Persian Gulf War) and later commanded the 4th Marine Division (Reserve). Livingston's final command before retirement was commanding general, Marine Forces Reserve.Livingston's autobiography, Noble Warrior: The Story of Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston, Medal of Honor, written with Colin D. Heaton and Anne-Marie Lewis, was placed on the Commandant of the Marine Corps' reading list in 2011.Vallely, a native of DuBois, Pennsylvania, today resides in Montana. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Vallely served for 32 in the Army, including two tours in Vietnam during the war. He retired in 1993 as deputy commanding general, PACIFIC COMMAND. With over 15 years of experience in special operations, psychological and civil-military operations, he was one of the first nominees for Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations under President Ronald Reagan.Vallely has authored or co-authored several books: His latest being“Invisible Treason in America.” Vallely is a former senior military analyst for FOX News, and he is today a frequent guest analyst on numerous television news and talk radio programs nationwide. During the recent Israel-Hamas War, he has provided analysis for NEWSMAX.Founded by Col. (Ret.) Bill Connor, U.S. Army Infantry (Airborne-Ranger), and Col. (Ret.) W. Thomas Smith Jr., S.C. Military Department, a former U.S. Marine Infantry leader (USMC parachutist); National Defense Consultants, LLC, is a partnership between experts in national security; geostrategy; special operations; counterterrorism; ground, Naval, and air combat; military leadership, military history, and military law.Connor, an attorney and member of The Citadel's (his alma mater) Board of Visitors, was the former senior U.S. military advisor in Helmand Province Afghanistan in 2007 and 2008. He later served as the senior representative for Army North in South Carolina.Smith, a graduate of the University of South Carolina and former adjunct professor, is an award-winning war correspondent who has covered conflict across the Balkans and the Middle East, including Israel and Lebanon, and twice in Iraq during the war.National Defense Consultants is a single-stop consulting firm, committed to providing individual clients, client companies, government agencies, policymakers, and media with the full-spectrum of military analysis, consulting, briefings (and client briefing preparation), educational information, media and marketing, guest appearances, white papers, and threat-assessment services, worldwide. National Defense Consultants also provides clients with writing services, media relations expertise, and the company helps generate publicity for client-written military titles.

