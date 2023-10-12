Personal Loans Market Size, Share And Growth Dynamics For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Personal Loans Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Personal Loans Global Market Report 2023" provided by The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive analysis of the personal loans market. According to TBRC's forecast, the personal loans market is expected to reach $234.6 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.4%.

The growth of the personal loans market is attributed to increased demand for lending channels, with North America expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the personal loans market include American Express Company, Avant LLC, Barclays PLC, DBS Bank Ltd, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., LendingClub Bank, and Prosper Funding LLC.

Learn More On The Personal Loans Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Emerging Personal Loans Market Trend

An emerging trend in the personal loans market is technological advancements. Major companies in the market are focusing on technological advancements to stay competitive, adopting new technologies to improve their services.

Personal Loans Market Segments

.By Type: P2P Marketplace Lending, Balance Sheet Lending

.By Loan Tenure: Long Term Loans, Medium Term Loans, Short Term Loans

.By Tenure Period: Less Than 2 Years, 2 Years To 4 Years, More Than 4 Years

.By Application: Debt Consolidation, Home Improvement, Education, Other Applications

.By End User: Employed Individuals, Professionals, Students, Entrepreneur, Other End Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global personal loans market report at:



A personal loan is a type of loan that individuals can borrow from a bank, credit union, or other financial institution for various purposes. It is typically an unsecured loan not backed by collateral and is based on the borrower's creditworthiness, income, and other factors.

Personal Loans Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Personal Loans Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The personal loans market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC