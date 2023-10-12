Goodguys Rod And Custom Association Announces 2024 Season Event Schedule

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association has released their 2024 Event Schedule!

Plan to join the cool cars, cool people and good times with Goodguys Rod & Custom in 2024.

Goodguys Car Shows have plenty of fun for the whole family!

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association has released their 2024 Event Schedule! Make plans to join the fun.

Goodguys 2024 Event Season includes a new event at Dover Motor Speedway and a new partnership and dates for the 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals!

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world's largest hot-rodding association, has announced their 2024 Season Event Schedule. Goodguys will produce 15 events across the country in 2024 bringing America's Favorite Car Show back to many of the same premium venues and markets as 2023. Additionally, Goodguys will add a new event in the northeast and make a date change and collaboration announcement for the 14th LMC Truck Lone Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by TREMEC to expand the hot-rodding experience for participants and spectators.Goodguys is excited to announce an all new, inaugural event that will be billed as the 1st Mid-Atlantic Nationals and will kick-off their“summer swing” the weekend of June 7 – 9 at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware.“Goodguys has been looking for a place to call home in the northeast for many years now and Dover Motor Speedway checks off all the boxes!” said Andrew Ebel, Goodguys COO.“Dover Motor Speedway is a first-class facility, with excellent hotel options and amenities in the vicinity. It's also conveniently situated just a short cruise away from several major metropolitan areas jam-packed with large numbers of classic automotive and performance enthusiasts that are ready to gather for a huge weekend of family fun and entertainment that Goodguys is well known for.”"Goodguys has been producing America's Favorite Car Shows for over 40 years," said Mike Tatoian, President and GM of Dover Motor Speedway. "We're very proud to now call them partners and cannot wait for everyone in the mid-Atlantic region to visit the Monster Mile in 2024 for this can't-miss event."Goodguys has traditionally kicked off their event season in March with the LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by TREMEC, but for 2024, this popular event has been moved to later in the spring to the weekend of April 26 - 28 to coincide with the historic Pate Swap Meet, the country's premier automotive swap meet. The event will also feature exciting new attractions such as an all-new drift exhibition and Friday night drag racing, as well as moving Goodguys CPP AutoCross racing action to the Texas Motor Speedway infield road course, and more in an effort to create an even bigger can't-miss event for gearheads across the southwest to experience. More details on this new collaboration with Pate Swap Meet will be released in the coming months leading up to the show.“The overall event will utilize multiple areas of Texas Motor Speedway facility,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President & GM Mark Faber.“With Goodguys taking over the entire infield plus the Pate Swap Meet spanning the exterior asphalt parking area, it is going to be a very memorable weekend for everyone.”Every Goodguys event promises something for the whole family to enjoy including a Kids Zone, live entertainment, Nitro Thunderfest with vintage dragsters, the best manufacturer midway plus regional favorites such as burnout contests, lowrider hopping, fireworks and demolition derbies at select events. Vehicles built in 1999 and older are welcome into the show and on Sunday at all National events, all years and models of American-made or American-powered vehicles are welcome to join the fun.Vehicle registration and spectator ticket information and more details can be found by visiting good-guys.The Goodguys Rod and Custom Association 2024 ScheduleMarch 15-17, 202414th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy InsuranceWestworld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZMarch 23 & 24, 202440th Grundy Insurance All American Get-TogetherAlameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CAApril 5-7, 202423rd Meguiar's Del Mar NationalsDel Mar Fairgrounds – Del Mar, CAApril 19-21, 20249th Griot's Garage North Carolina NationalsNorth Carolina State Fairgrounds – Raleigh, NCApril 26-28, 2024 *NEW DATE*14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by TREMECTexas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TXMay 17-19, 202418th BASF Nashville NationalsNashville Superspeedway – Lebanon, TNJune 7-9, 2024 *NEW EVENT*1st Mid-Atlantic NationalsDover Motor Speedway – Dover, DEJuly 5-7, 202433rd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASFIowa State Fairgrounds – Des Moines, IAJuly 12-14, 202426th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPGOhio Expo Center – Columbus, OHJuly 26-28, 202436th Griot's Garage Pacific Northwest NationalsWashington State Fair Events Center – Puyallup, WAAugust 23-25, 202437th West Coast NationalsAlameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CASeptember 6-8, 202426th Grundy Insurance Colorado Nationals presented by Griot's GarageThe Ranch Events Complex – Loveland, COSeptember 27-29, 202431st Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASFTexas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TXNovember 9 & 10, 202434th Fuel Curve Autumn Get-TogetherAlameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, CANovember 15-17, 202427th Speedway Motors Southwest NationalsWestworld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, AZ

