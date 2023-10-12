Exploring The Advantages Of Choosing Used Cars Amidst Market Dynamics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In today's automotive landscape, prospective car buyers face some challenges. The leading US manufacturers strike, COVID-19 pandemic consequences, along with geopolitical factors and supply chain complications such as the chip shortage and deficits in electronic components over the past few years, has driven up prices in both the new and used car markets. This article explores why choosing used cars is a superior option in the current economic climate, backed by statistics and insights from experts.

Favorable pricing

A compelling reason to think about buying a used car in today's market is the favorable timing. As newer highly-priced cars acquired during the pandemic enter the market, it is expected that used car costs will rise again. The Edmunds Used Vehicle Report for the second quarter of 2023 reveals that the average transaction amount for used vehicles was $29,472 in 2023, reflecting a substantial 46% increase from Q2 2018. However, this price is still almost twice as low as that of new cars, which are priced at an average of $48,000. The noteworthy difference in price can be attributed to the availability of vehicles in the second-hand market that were purchased prior to the constant price increase in 2020-2023. It is anticipated that as cars sold after 2020 enter the used car market, there will be a significant uptick in used car prices. Moreover, higher interest rates are impacting auto finance, further influencing the automotive market.

Availability of Affordable Models

Recent years have witnessed significant challenges in the automotive industry, disrupting the supply chain and resulting in a scarcity of popular and affordable models in the used car market. To address this issue, many resellers attempted to capitalize on the shortage by offering overpriced used cars equipped with extra features. This drove the prices for used cars up, but now prices are stabilizing.

On the contrary, reputable dealerships like Clement Pre-Owned have embraced a consumer-centric approach. Being part of the Clement Auto Group has granted Clement Pre-Owned a unique advantage. As Clement Auto Group serves as an official dealership for multiple car brands, it offers attractive trade-in options to customers. Consequently, clients can trade in their nearly new cars when purchasing new ones at Clement Auto Group. These well-maintained vehicles, available at competitive prices, are then seamlessly transferred to Clement Pre-Owned. This strategic collaboration allows Clement Pre-Owned to consistently maintain an inventory of over 1000 affordable automobiles, effectively meeting the diverse preferences of every consumer.

Choosing a Trustworthy Used Car Dealership

While purchasing a used car presents several advantages, choosing the right dealership is essential for ensuring a reliable and stress-free transaction. Here are some key recommendations:

Opting for Dealerships: Selecting a secondhand car from a dealership is a safer option than dealing with private sellers, as dealerships offer greater reliability and frequently provide additional warranties and certified pre-owned programs.

Considering a Full-Service Dealer: Prospective buyers should seek dealerships that also deal in new cars. These establishments typically receive a continuous flow of used vehicles through trade-ins, ensuring a more extensive selection of appealing packages.

Inspecting Service Facilities: It's important to examine whether the dealership maintains a well-equipped service center. The presence of a service center demonstrates the dealership's commitment to vehicle maintenance and servicing. It ensures thorough inspections before listing vehicles for sale.

ISO Certification: Consumers should search for dealerships with ISO certification, signifying adherence to rigorous quality control and management standards. This dedication to quality and transparency is a positive indicator.

Exploring Online Sales: In the digital era, it is advisable to consider dealerships that offer online sales and innovative services, such as home delivery of purchased vehicles. These offerings reflect the dealership's commitment to customer convenience, enabling informed decision-making from the comfort of one's home.

Clement Pre-Owned stands as a noteworthy example of a used car dealership that aligns with all these recommendations.

About Clement Pre-Owned

Clement Pre-Owned, a trusted member of the Clement Auto Group, operates three dealer centers in St. Louis, St. Charles, and Florissant, serving customers throughout the state of Missouri. They offer top-quality used vehicles and excellent customer service. With an extensive vehicle inventory that caters to a wide range of customer preferences, Clement Pre-Owned provides sales, trade-ins, financing, and leasing services. Their transparent processes and commitment to quality, confirmed by ISO certification, ensure a fair and transparent buying experience. Customers benefit from a five-day price protection period, allowing them ample time to make an informed decision. With over 15 years of experience in the automotive industry, Clement Pre-Owned is a reliable choice for used car shoppers.

