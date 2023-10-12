Smart Wiring Devices Market Size Is Expected To Reach $21.9 Billion By 2031 | Registering A CAGR Of 11.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Smart Wiring Devices Market by Product Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The global smart wiring devices market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $21.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031

Smart wiring devices are devices such as electrical outlets, switches, and other home automation devices designed to be controlled wirelessly through a smartphone or voice commands. Further, the next-generation smart wiring devices are equipped with voice-controlled virtual assistants like Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing users to control their devices using voice commands. In addition, smart wiring devices are becoming increasingly popular because they provide numerous benefits, such as convenience, energy savings, and increased security. They are also relatively simple to install and are frequently retrofittable to existing electrical systems.

According to the smart wiring devices market analysis, the smart switches segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The smart dimmers and smart outlets collectively accounted for around 30.7% market share in 2021. The surge in prime players' initiatives to develop and deploy next-generation Internet of Things and home automation solutions globally has led to the growth of the smart switch's solution; thereby, enhancing the smart wiring devices market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the smart wiring devices industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, smart wiring devices market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the smart wiring devices industry include:

⦁Siemens AG

⦁Legrand S.A.

⦁ABB Ltd.

⦁Honeywell International Inc.

⦁Schneider Electric

⦁Crestron Electronics Inc.

⦁Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

⦁Control4 Corp

⦁Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

⦁Johnson Controls International plc.

The growth of global smart wiring devices is majorly driven by the rising adoption of IoT technology coupled with the increasing adaptation of smart homes and buildings. Moreover, the growing demand for energy efficiency is expected to drive market growth. However, the high initial costs paired with the security concerns and lack of standardization is acting as prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, the growing demand for smart cities in emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the smart wiring devices industry during the forecast period.

The North America region holds a significant share of the global smart wiring devices market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. U.S. dominated the smart wiring devices market in the North America smart wiring devices market. The rise in investment by prime players in advanced smart electronics solutions such as smart switches, smart dimmers, and more paired with government agencies to develop and deploy next-generation industrial automation solutions has led to the growth of the smart wiring devices market in this region.

