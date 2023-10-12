Gated Seafront Estate In The French Riviera To Auction Via Concierge Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In cooperation with Christophe Ubeaud of Magrey & Sons, Villa Carolina is set to auction in November.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nestled between the picturesque towns of Cannes and Saint-Tropez, Villa Carolina is listed for €5.99 million and will sell next month for No Reserve at auction. Starting bids for this beacon of luxury and tranquility are expected between €2 million–€4 million. This exceptional estate is set to auction in cooperation with Christophe Ubeaud of Magrey & Sons. Bidding is scheduled to open 9 November and will be available via Concierge Auctions ' online marketplace, conciergeauctions , allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

On the breathtaking Corniche d'Or waterfront in Anthéor, this private seafront villa offers a serene and secluded haven within a gated estate, boasting panoramic views of the Mediterranean and direct access to the sea. Villa Carolina is a masterpiece of modern architecture, harmonizing top-of-the-line amenities indoors with the allure of incredible outdoor entertaining spaces. With three spacious bedroom suites, this villa promises peace and privacy, while its expansive living areas feature floor-to-ceiling glass and seamless access to alfresco entertaining spaces. The meticulously manicured landscape transitions gracefully to the striking red rocks of the Esterel and the azure Mediterranean beyond.

While the coastline of Agay and Anthéor boasts numerous opulent waterfront estates, Villa Carolina remains a hidden gem, preserving its peaceful privacy despite its coveted direct access to the Mediterranean. The location is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, offering access to sixteen local golf courses and activities such as hiking, trail running, horseback riding, mountain biking, and even climbing the Massif de l'Estérel. The villa is conveniently located, providing easy access to the historical charm and modern luxury of Saint-Raphaël, Cannes, Saint-Tropez, and more, making it the perfect base to explore the Côte d'Azur and beyond.

Villa Carolina is available for scheduled showings on Monday–Friday 2:00 PM–5:00 PM & by private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

