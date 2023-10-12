Global Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.4%Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The herpes simplex virus treatment market is projected to reach $2.88 billion by 2027, with a 6.4% CAGR, as per TBRC's "Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Global Market Report 2023."

Herpes simplex virus treatment market expands due to rising sexually transmitted infections. North America leads in the herpes simplex virus treatment market share . Major players: GSK, Carlsbad Technology, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Fresenius Kabi, Apotex, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Novartis, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories.

Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market Segments

.By Type: Herpes Simplex Virus-1 Infection, Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Infection

.By Drug Type: Acyclovir, Valacyclovir, Famciclovir, Other Drugs

.By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injection, Topical

.By Vaccine: Simplirix, Other Vaccines

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug store, Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers

.By Geography: The global herpes simplex virus treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Herpes simplex virus treatment refers to a kind of treatment for infections caused by herpes simplex virus (HSV) or herpes, a common illness that can result in excruciating blisters or ulcers. This treatment is used to treat the symptoms caused by the virus infection through antiviral creams or tablets.

