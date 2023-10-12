Iblisslife Appoints Executive Team To Lead Multi-State Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

iBlissLife introduces their executive team to lead the wellness technology company on its mission to Heal the World with Plant-Based Potions

- Nathan Zeke, Co-Founder & CEOTULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- iBlissLife, a wellness technology company, is delighted to introduce their executive team: Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Zeke; President, Liron Artzi; and Chief Technology Officer, Paul Aston. This experienced team of entrepreneurs will lead the company on its mission to Heal the World with Plant-Based Potions."We are committed to pioneering the agricultural, biological and financial technologies needed to help consumers achieve their wellness goals.” said Nate Zeke, Chairman and CEO of iBlissLife.“We are confident in our ability to continue pushing the boundaries of wellness technology and expanding our impact."Nate Zeke has served as Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at over a dozen start-ups with several successful exits. He has managed thousands of employees, partners and volunteers at organizations of every size and has led sales of a wide range of products, services and brands, especially in the areas of risk management, manufacturing, software, construction and digital media. Nate will lead recruitment, fundraising, operations and governance as iBlissLife launches its family of plant-based potions into multiple regulated cannabis markets.“As we enter the Oklahoma market and look towards multi-state operations, our ability to rapidly release all natural nutrients into people's systems in just one minute is a game changer.” said Liron Artzi, President of iBlissLife.“We aim to improve people's wellness in the areas of sleep, energy, pain, movement, mood and reproductive health.”Liron Artzi has over twenty five years experience in global distribution, hospitality, entertainment and media, working with the likes of Warner Bros, MGM, CNBC and Live Nation. A serial entrepreneur, he's produced global music and wellness events with hundreds of artists in dozens of countries and distributed millions of dollars of entertainment products worldwide. Liron will leverage his expertise in creating global communities around wellness experiences to help perfect iBlissLife's culture and launch their direct to consumer strategy around live and virtual events.“I'm excited to introduce our extraction, infusion and other technologies that harmonize with the body's natural processes,” said Paul Aston, CTO of iBlissLife.“We are excited to deliver pure botanicals into the body that are truly magical in their innate ability to heal.”Paul Aston is a hands-on inventor, designer, coder and applied-technology artist. He is fluid across most fields of life science and engineering. Paul is also a former pilot, farmer and retired USMC flight instructor. Paul will lead the continued development of iBlissLife's agricultural and biological technologies including the hardware, software and engineering wizardry behind them.Preparing iBlissLife for the next phase of growth, these appointments coincide with the company's launch into the state of Oklahoma. In August, iBlissLife began manufacturing operations in the state and is currently expanding its first product, Charm, onto dispensary shelves across the state. Charm, a cannabis-infused guarana tea, has an effect in just one minute.About iBlissLifeiBlissLife is a wellness technology company that provides customers with a line of fast-acting, long-lasting potions that are designed to promote physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellness. iBlissLife's IP portfolio includes technology and processes in the areas of agriculture, manufacturing, software and meta-event management that give it a distinct advantage in a rapidly growing marketplace. For more information visit

