Commonwealth Lodging Hires Linda Williams As Task Force General Manager

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Commonwealth Lodging Management (CLM), a mid-Atlantic based hospitality management and consulting firm, has hired Linda Williams as Task Force General Manager based out of the dual-branded Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites in Columbia, South Carolina adjacent to the University of South Carolina. Linda brings over 25 years of experience in the hospitality sector and is a seasoned professional known for her outstanding leadership and dedication to providing excellent guest services.

Throughout her career in hospitality, Linda has managed hotels of all sizes, earning her a stellar reputation for achieving remarkable success. During her tenure with brands such as Omni Hotels, Starwood, Intercontinental Hotel Group, and Hilton Hotels, she held pivotal roles including Area General Manager, General Manager, and Director of Operations, which speaks to her expertise and talent.

A strong advocate for her team, Linda is committed to fostering positive financial outcomes and delivering exceptional service results. Her leadership revolves around creating a supportive work environment, where every team member thrives. Linda's accolades include prestigious awards such as General Manager of the Year for Hotel Indigo, a testament to her unwavering dedication to excellence.

Beyond her professional achievements, Linda dedicates her spare time to community organizations, including Essence of Hope, Service without Walls, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Georgia Chapter, reflecting her commitment to making a meaningful difference in the community.

“We are thrilled to welcome Linda Williams as our General Manager. Her extensive experience, passion for hospitality, and commitment to community service align perfectly with our values at Commonwealth Lodging. We are confident that Linda's leadership will elevate our guest experiences and set new standards of excellence,” said Duane Gauthier, Managing Director of Commonwealth Lodging.

