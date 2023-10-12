In Vitro Diagnostics Companies Embrace Molecular Diagnostics For Better Healthcare By PMI

Improved healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for medical devices has boost the demand for In Vitro Diagnostics market growth. New partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have enabled players to fuel the rapid growth of capabilities and capacities by helping industries succeed in medical devices production.

Key Highlights:

In Februay 2023, Mylab Discovery Solution rolled out new IVD (in vitro diagnostic) medical devices and kits range for empowering small labs across the country. The new range of IVD devices and reagents are designed for physicians, small to medium size laboratories to perform diagnoses at their facilities.

Analyst View:

The ongoing advancements in the field of gene & immunoassay based products and continuous commercialization of innovative diagnostic products coupled with the recent discovery of genetic biomarkers & their clinical role in immunoassay testing has powered the demand for In Vitro Diagnostics market growth.

Report Scope: